Ex-NASA Astronaut Warns Russia 'some Companies Will Never Return' Amid Mass Exodus Of MNCs

While Russia continues to witness a mass exodus of Multinational corporations (MNCs), former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly has warned that some of these companies will never return. Responding to a tweet posted by Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, Kelly pointed out how the former is mentioning it casually. "Mr. Medvedev, you talk so casually about the departure of all these companies. But some of them will never return, and the longer you wait, the worse it will be", the retired astronaut wrote in his tweet. Kelly was replying to Medvedev's message wherein he said, "Watching the great exodus of foreign companies from the Russian market".

From Netflix to Coca-Cola, companies that ceased operations in Russian market

In the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Coca-Cola recently announced that it is suspending its operations in Russia. In addition to this, the Paris-based food product manufacturing giant Danone also decided to leave the Russian market. In a LinkedIn post, the company stated, "We have decided to suspend all investment projects in Russia, but currently maintain our production and distribution of fresh dairy products and infant nutrition, to still meet the essential food needs of the local population".

Other companies exiting Russia include Levi Strauss & Co., Deutsche Post and FedEx Corp. along with DHL, which said that the reception of parcels in both countries has been suspended until further notice. Major social media companies including Meta, Twitter and Snapchat have ceased operations. In a statement, Snapchat wrote, "We stand in solidarity with our Ukrainian team members and the people of Ukraine who are fighting for their lives and for their freedom. War is a scourge on our collective humanity, and in this case, it is a direct threat to many of our team members and their families. We are praying for their safety and for peace".

Meta, on the other hand, has prohibited ads from Russian state media and demonetized their accounts. It has also blocked Russian-state-controlled international television network RT and Sputnik from Facebook and Instagram all over Europe. In addition to this, Netflix, Spotify, Sony and Warner Music have also announced the suspension of their services in Russia.

Image: NASA/AP/Unsplash