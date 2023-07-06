Exclusive | ISRO Chairman Explains Challenges Facing Chandrayaan-3 And Changes Made

ISRO, on July 6, finally announced the launch date for Chandrayaan-3, India's third mission to the Moon. The lunar mission will lift off at 2:35 pm on July 14 from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota and will reach the Moon in August. Ahead of the highly-anticipated launch, Republic spoke to ISRO Chairman S Somanath who explained the challenges that lie ahead.

ISRO chief explains challenges facing Chandrayaan-3

Somanath told Republic that the most challenging part would be making a soft landing on the Moon as this was the phase where Chandrayaan-2 failed. He, however, said that the challenges begin right from the rocket launch and all the steps thereafter depend on it. The mission will be launched aboard the Launch Vehicle Mark III (LVM3), ISRO's heaviest rocket.

🚀LVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3🛰️

Mission: The LVM3 M4 vehicle is moved to the launch pad.



The final stage of preparation for the launch commences. pic.twitter.com/fb5eg5nzrn — ISRO (@isro) July 6, 2023

"After the successful orbital injection, first and foremost the rocket has to place it in the right orbit. It has to place in a Geosynchronous transfer orbit. If it doesn't happen, then the rest of things will not happen. So it all happens in the successful function of the rocket onwards," Somanath explained. Once the spacecraft enters space, the mission teams will gradually increase its orbit before it escapes the Earth.

(An integrated Chandrayaan-3 lander module and propulsion module; Image: ISRO)

"It depends on whether the propulsion module works very well," the ISRO chief said. "Then finally we have to navigate correctly to the Moon (because) there is no guarantee that it will be captured by the Moon unless our mission planning is very good. That again is a high technology risk; to reach the Moon and get captured in an elliptical orbit. Then the next step is from that elliptical orbit, you are reduced to a 100 km circular orbit. Which is again done remotely after being very precise with measurements. Then the last challenge is from 100 km to 30 km and then landing," he said adding that the last phase of a touchdown is something that the teams need to learn.

How is Chandrayaan 3 different than its predecessor?

Explaining the difference between Chandrayaan 3 and Chandrayaan 2, which launched on July 22, 2019, Somanath said that ISRO has made several changes to ensure success. "We have made sure that Chandrayaan 2's working boundaries are expanded. Like various aspects, its ability to handle failures has been widened," Somanath said.

"With the widening many things happened. Like we now land with two engines instead of one engine. We have more propellant onboard, we have high capacity batteries, (and) solar panels. We have a high-velocity impact capability for the (lander's) legs and we have many sensors on board so we can handle sensor failures. The software can handle many failure scenarios," he stated. The lander is also carrying a six-wheeled rover, which weighs 26 kg and will explore the characteristics of the Moon.

When asked if the life of the lander and the rover have been increased beyond 14 days, Somanath replied that an increment is not possible unless there is a power source other than the Sun. Since both the lander and rover will use solar panels to survive, they have a lifespan of 14 Earth days which is equal to one lunar day when there is abundant sunlight.