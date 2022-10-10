Exoplanet Discovery! All About 1st Alien World Found Around A Sun-like Star 27 Years Ago

On October 7, 1995, a Swiss team comprising two astronomers named Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz made the first-ever discovery of an exoplanet, a planet outside our solar system, orbiting a star just like the Sun. Dubbed 51 Pegasi b or "Dimidium”, the planet resides 51 light-years from our planet and it added another feather to the caps of Mayor and Queloz who went on to win the Nobel Prize for Physics in 2019.

As the discovery is now 27 years old, let us take a look at what the first exoplanet around a Sun-like star found looks like. However, NASA underscores that Dimidium is not quite the very first exoplanet ever as astronomers in 1992 found planets around a pulsar– a rapidly spinning remnant of an exploded star– but they were sceptical that planets could exist around these volatile objects.

#OTD in 1995, scientists discovered the first exoplanet around a Sun-like star, kick-starting a new age of exploration. Since that time, we've confirmed more than 5,000 worlds beyond our solar system. https://t.co/eJwCLQ3nCu pic.twitter.com/tAerj0kGDY — NASA Hexoplanets🦇 (@NASAExoplanets) October 6, 2022

About the first exoplanet around a Sun-like star

The exoplanet 51 Pegasi b orbits a star named 51 Pegasi in an extremely close orbit due to which a year on it lasts just four days and its temperature is between 538-982°C. Moreover, it is weird in other characteristics as well as the planet is 50% bigger than Jupiter but 47% less massive than the gas giant. Data gathered using the La Silla Observatory in Chile revealed that the planet's host star is 11% more massive and 23% bigger than the Sun.

NASA says that this discovery kickstarted a whole new field in astronomical research as 51 Pegasi b was the first exoplanet to have its reflected visible light spectrum observed. It was discovered using a detection method known as radial velocity wherein astronomers look for a "wobble" in the stars which is caused by closely orbiting and large Jupiter-like planets.

Fast forward 27 years, scientists have now confirmed finding over 5,000 exoplanets many of which have inhospitable conditions while some are suspected to have conditions suitable for life. Now that the James Webb Space Telescope is operational, astronomers will scrutinise the atmosphere of several exoplanets to confirm whether they could harbour life.