Experience Hubble's Digital Data Translated Into Cosmic Music; NASA Explains The Process

The Hubble Space Telescope has produced loads of data over its three decades of service and this has expanded the human understanding of our universe. Since 1990, when the telescope was installed in the low-Earth orbit, it has beamed back digital data which scientists have converted into pictures. However, the astronomers are capable of converting this data into sounds, something which allows us to experience “what the music of the spheres” sounds like.

Ever wondered what the music of the spheres would sound like? 🎵



This #WorldMusicDay, explore Hubble's sonifications!



Scientists assign pitch & volume to an image’s data, which translates data into sounds, like in this sonification of Caldwell 73: https://t.co/xdNsItSRIK pic.twitter.com/Ll18y2e7mV — Hubble (@NASAHubble) June 21, 2022

How are the cosmic sounds created?

NASA explains that the data Hubble transfers is in a digital form which can be converted into audio through a process called 'sonification'. In this process, each element of the image, such as the brightness and position, are assigned pitches and volumes and the translation always begins on the left side of the image and moves to the right. Space, as we all know, is a complete vacuum, meaning it does not have air molecules to transfer sound from one place to another. As a result, sound cannot travel through space and this is where the process of sonification helps.

According to NASA, sonifications provide a new way of experiencing and conceptualising data and it allows even the blind and visually impaired communities, to "listen" to astronomical images and explore their data.

Caldwell 73's sonification

In the tweet shared above, NASA shared an audio clip that features sound produced by translating the data obtained from the globular cluster Caldwell 73, also called NGC 1851. A globular cluster is defined as a spherical group of stars that are gravitationally bound to each other and most of the stars lie at the center of the cluster. The Caldwell 73 lies in the constellation Columba and is located approximately 40,000 light-years from Earth.

In the audio clip, one can hear the melodious chime as the radar scans around leaving behind a bubble-like trail. According to NASA, the radius of the cluster's stars is mapped to pitch, and hence the stars farther from the center are higher pitched.