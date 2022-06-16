Fastest Growing Black Hole Of Past 9 Billion Years Is Gobbling Up One Earth Each Second

In a staggering discovery, a team of astronomers have located the fastest-growing black hole to date. In fact, the black hole, which has a mass three billion times greater than the sun, is gobbling up one Earth every second. Black holes are known to consume the matter surrounding them through a process called accretion, wherein they siphon off matter from a thin disk of gas and dust rotating around it.

Mind-bending facts regarding supermassive black hole

The international team led by astronomers at The Australian National University (ANU) has revealed that this black hole is the faster-growing one of the last nine billion years. The black hole is so massive that it has grown 500 times bigger than Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole at the Milky Way's center, and it could fit our entire solar system inside its event horizon. The event horizon of a black hole is the boundary that is considered the point of no return, not even for light.

(The supermassive black hole seen as a bright blue source of light; Image: Christopher Onken/Australian National University)

Another mind-bending characteristic of the black hole is the formation of a quasar, that has resulted from the rapid accretion of matter to the surface of the black hole. Interestingly, the light emerging from this quasar named SMSS J114447.77- 430859.3 is 7,000 times greater than all the stars in the Milky Way combined. According to the experts, the black hole was discovered through the SkyMapper Southern Sky Survey which used the 1.3-meter (4.3 feet) telescope at Australia's Siding Spring Observatory.

Calling the black hole a "very large, unexpected needle in the haystack", Lead researcher Dr. Christopher Onken said in a statement, "Astronomers have been hunting for objects like this for more than 50 years. They have found thousands of fainter ones, but this astonishingly bright one had slipped through unnoticed".

On the other hand, co-author Associate Professor Christian Wolf said that he does not believe that scientists will ever find another black hole like this one. "We are fairly confident this record will not be broken. We have essentially run out of sky where objects like this could be hiding", Wolf added. The research paper has been submitted to the journal Publications of the Astronomical Society of Australia but is yet to be peer-reviewed.