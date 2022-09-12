Firefly Aerospace To Make 2nd Launch Attempt On Sept 13 Post Disastrous 1st; How To Watch?

Texas-based Firefly Aerospace is set to make its second-ever launch attempt in the early hours of September 13 to make its way into the small satellite market. According to the company, the mission is named ‘Alpha 2: To the Black’ and it will take off when the four-hour launch window opens at 3:30 am IST from the Vandenberg Space Force Station in California.

The mission would see Firefly’s Alpha rocket liftoff with three payloads which include ‘Serenity’ by the nonprofit Teachers in Space which is being launched with the objective of gathering flight data for educational purposes.

Learn more about our mission. Download the To The Black Press Kit: https://t.co/hfueZC3B1X pic.twitter.com/gJV42Vj76q — Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) September 11, 2022

The other payloads are the satellites TES-15, developed in collaboration between NASA and San Jose State University that will test a de-orbiting "exo-brake" and the ‘Picobus’. Firefly says that it will “test the world's first fully free and open-source telecommunications constellation and demonstrate long-range telecommunications ability”. You can watch the rocket liftoff to orbit via Firefly’s official YouTube channel and other social media handles.

Notably, the launch was initially targeted for September 12 around the same time, however, it was scrubbed due to a drop in the helium pressure inside the rocket. “Our launch today was scrubbed due to a drop in helium pressure. The Firefly team is on it, and we will use our launch window tomorrow which opens at 3:00 PM PDT”, Firefly said in a tweet.

Our launch today was scrubbed due to a drop in helium pressure. The Firefly team is on it, and we will use our launch window tomorrow which opens at 3:00 PM PDT with our host @Erdayastronaut. #ToTheBlack — Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) September 12, 2022

Firefly’s first attempt to orbit

As mentioned above, this would be the company’s second attempt at launching its own satellite-laden rocket to achieve its objective of addressing the “needs of the burgeoning small–satellite market”. Its previous launch attempt, which was carried out on September 2 last year, ended disastrously as the rocket got engulfed in fire just 2.5 minutes after the rocket’s launch. After the investigations that followed, the engineers revealed that one of four engines in the 95-foot-tall (29 meters) Alpha shut down just 15 seconds into the flight which resulted in the explosion of the rocket.

Alpha's first flight was named Dedicated Research and Education Accelerator Mission under which the rocket was carrying 92 kg of payload. For the forthcoming mission, on the other hand, the company has reduced this number to a mere 35 kg which will be deployed at an altitude of 300 km. Firefly says that its rocket is capable of delivering 1 metric ton to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and 630 kg to the highly desirable 500 km Sun–Synchronous Orbit (SSO).