Five-planet To Form Rare Alignment In Night Sky This Month; Here's How To See It Shape Up

Five planets will align together this month, marking a rare astronomical arrangement that has not been seen since December 2004. Beginning early on Friday, June 3, five planets -Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will get in a planetary alignment. According to NASA, the next such arrangement will not occur before September 8, 2040.

A Sky and Telescope report cited experts as saying that all those interested in witnessing Mercury at the start of the month should keep binoculars handy. As June progresses, it will become brighter and could be spotted with naked eyes. All other planets will be visible sans any type of equipment throughout the month.

What is the best time to view the five planets?

A CNN report on the same advised stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere to observe it eastern to the southern horizon while those in the Southern Horizon should look along the eastern to the northeastern horizon. In addition to the five planets, the waning crescent moon will also be in alignment between Venus and Mars on June 24. Diana Hannikainen, observing editor of Sky & Telescope, underscored that the best time to view the five planets is in the 30 minutes before sunrise.

A similar phenomenon occurred in April this year. The month ended with a rare astronomical event as four planets- Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn aligned in a straight line in the eastern sky after 1,000 years. According to Subhendu Pattnaik, deputy director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium in Bhubaneshwar, this alignment occurred on April 26 and 27 and lasted for about one hour before sunrise. He added that the moon along with the aforementioned four planets will be visible within 30 degrees from the eastern horizon in a near-perfect straight line also one hour before sunrise on the said dates.

Will it impact Earth?

The rare phenomenon has significance in Astrology but not in astronomy. In astrology- believed to be pseudo science- is believed that when planets align in a straight line, it would bring either the greatest fortune or the greatest disaster for the universe. In astronomy, however, when the planets align in a straight line, it has no effect on the Earth.

Watch: Skywatching tips from NASA

(Image: Unsplash)