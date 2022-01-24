Foetus In Egyptian Mummy Got Preserved For 2,000 Yrs As It 'pickled' In The Womb: Report

The foetus discovered inside an Egyptian mummy last year was preserved for over 2,000 years due to the acid produced by its decaying mother, said researchers from the University of Warsaw. Earlier in May 2021, university researchers, under the Warsaw Mummy Project had discovered the foetus after spotting a tiny foot in the abdomen of the corpse on a scan. The mummy, which is the first known pregnant specimen of its kind, was brought to Warsaw in 1826 after it was excavated from Egypt by Jan Wężyk–Rudzki.

The fetus turned into a 'pickle'

After months of analysis over the foetus-preserving factors, the researchers have revealed that the pregnant woman's womb turned acidic as the blood pH levels, as well as contents of the uterus, dropped. In addition to low pH, increasing concentrations of ammonia and formic acid also added to the acidification around the foetus. According to a report by Daily Mail, the experts explained in a blog-

The foetus remained in the untouched uterus and began to, let's say, "pickle". It is not the most aesthetic comparison, but it conveys the idea! The foetus was in an environment comparable to the one which preserves ancient bodies to our time in swamps.

Previous reports by the researchers had revealed that the woman was between 20 and 30 years old and was 26 to 28 weeks pregnant before her death. However, the scans of the mummy showed the foetus with no bones, something which archaeologist and palaeopathologist Marzena Ożarek-Szilke gave two explanations for. She said that foetal bones are difficult to detect even in normal conditions as they are very poorly mineralised during the first two trimesters. The other explanation was that the acidic environment the foetus was in must have demineralised its bones leaving only the tissues. "Picture putting an egg into a pot filled with acid. The eggshell dissolves, leaving only the inside of the egg-- albumen and yolk-- and the minerals from the eggshell dissolved in the acid", the experts wrote in their blog.

With one mystery solved, the experts are now trying to determine why the foetus was left inside the dead woman when her other internal organs were removed before her burial. Guessing an answer, Ożarek-Szilke said as per Daily Mail that it must have something to do with the afterlife.

Image: Facebook/@Mummy Warsaw Project