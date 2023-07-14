From Carrying Rocket Parts On Bicycle To Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ISRO's Inspiring Odyssey

Ever since its foundation over five decades ago, ISRO has repetitively proved its caliber for big-ticket missions beyond the low-Earth orbit and to the Moon and Mars, humanity's next frontier. On July 14, the agency proved it yet again with the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. ISRO might now have an overwhelmingly large budget like NASA or the European Space Agency (ESA), but it has delivered significant results despite operating on a shoestring budget right from the beginning.

(The LVM3 rocket launches with Chandrayaan-3 onboard; Image: ISRO)

Be it the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) of the Chandrayaan trilogy, ISRO has realised the missions on budgets less than many Hollywood movies. As history repeated itself today, let us take a look at the agency's journey toward becoming a prominent player in the global space industry.

The birth of ISRO

If ISRO exists today, we have Dr. Vikram Sarabhai to thank who envisioned its establishment for the usage of outer space in India's interest. But ISRO wasn't always what it has been. In 1962, the Government of India led by then PM Jawaharlal Nehru set up the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR). This INCOSPAR later transformed into ISRO on August 15, 1969, and it was brought under the Department of Space established in 1972.

(Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the Father of India's space program)

After the formation of ISRO, its role expanded to communication, television broadcasting and meteorological services; resources monitoring and management; space-based navigation services. And these services started being provided using satellites that were launched by homegrown launch vehicles-- the SSLV, the PSLV and GSLV-- depending on the mass of the satellites and their designated orbit.

When the journey began...

India's space journey began with the establishment of the Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS) in Thiruvananthapuram in 1963. In the same year, ISRO launched the Nike Apache rocket, the first on Indian soil. Built by NASA, this rocket weighed 715 kg and took off with a 30-kg payload to an altitude of 207 km. Notably, this happened when NASA's Apollo program, which went on to land 12 men on the Moon, had already begun in 1961.

The next major event that followed was the launch of India's first indigenously-made satellite 'Aryabhatta.' Thanks to the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, it launched the satellite on April 19, 1975, using its Soviet Kosmos-3M rocket from Kapustin Yar. From this point onward, the India-Russia space cooperation has only strengthened as it later launched Squadron Leader Rakesh Sharma, India's first man in space in 1984 with five Russian cosmonauts.

Meanwhile, India was making strides on its own when it successfully launched the 'Rohini' satellite RS-1 aboard the Satellite Launch Vehicle-3 (SLV-3E2). This was India's first successful launch of an experimental rocket on July 18, 1980, after a decade of hard work by the ISRO team led by The Missile Man and former President APJ Abdul Kalam. Weighing 35 kg, the satellite lasted a little over a year.

(ISRO scientists carrying rocket parts for assembly on a bicycle)

You might have come across the picture above that shows scientists carrying individual parts of the rocket for assembly. It is from the time when ISRO was preparing for the launch of its first-ever launch vehicle, the SLV-3 which was a 22-meter-long, all-solid, four-stage vehicle weighing 17 tonnes. Another famous picture that reminds us of the agency's humble days is the use of bullock carts for transporting satellites.

(Scientists at ISRO transporting the APPLE satellite on a bullock cart)

The picture above featuring ISRO scientists with a satellite on a bullock cart dates back to 1981. This was when ISRO developed its first indigenous and experimental communication satellite named Ariane Passenger Payload Experiment (APPLE). With a mass of 670 kg, the satellite was launched using the Ariane Space's Ariane-1 rocket from Kourou on June 19, 1981. It lasted for two years allowing ISRO to conduct a range of experiments.

Mangalyaan, India's first interplanetary mission

With the Mars mission, ISRO made its most ambitious attempt to expand beyond the low-Earth orbit. Launched on November 5, 2013, the Mangalyaan orbiter entered the Martian orbit on September 24, 2014, taking ISRO to the farthest point in the solar system. The mission was built at a cost of Rs 450 crore and was designed with a lifespan of just six months. However, Mangalyaan lasted eight years and ISRO finally pulled the curtains on it in October last year when communication was lost.

(Mars as observed by the Mangalyaan orbiter)

ISRO becomes Aatmanirbhar

ISRO currently has three operational launch vehicles-- the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), and the Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3). After the SLV-3 launch in 1980, ISRO seriously pursued the development of its own launch vehicles which birthed the four-stage Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in 1994. In October 1994, the PSLV completed its first successful launch and has served as a workhorse for the agency ever since. The Chandrayaan-1 mission launched in 2008 and the Mangalyaan (the Mars Orbiter Mission) in 2013 are among the biggest missions it has launched.

(The PSLV rocket at Satish Dhawan Space Center)

The LVM3, on the other hand, which was previously called the GSLV, has launched both Chandrayaan 2 and 3 and is India's heaviest rocket, with a capacity to carry 8,000 kg of payload to low-Earth orbit. Today, ISRO not only launches its own satellites but is winning contracts from foreign customers as well. The UK-based communications company OneWeb is one of the customers that paid the agency over $137 million (over Rs 1,000) crore to launch 72 of its internet-providing satellites.

Earlier in 2022, Union Minister Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha that ISRO has earned $279 million in foreign exchange through satellite launches for foreign clients. These numbers are only bound to increase once India achieves expertise in launching crewed flights to orbit. Voyager Space, a Colorado-based company, recently announced signing an MoU with the Department of Space to study how to utilise ISRO's Gaganyaan spacecraft. Voyager is one of the companies that is building a commercial space station 'Starlab' and intends to use ISRO's services to transport its astronauts to space.

What's next for ISRO?

ISRO definitely won't rest here as the harrowing challenge of a soft landing on the Moon awaits the Chandrayaan-3 team. S Somanath, the Chairman of the agency, said that the Chandrayaan 3 will begin its lunar orbit insertion on August 1 and the Moon landing is planned at 5:47 pm on August 23. If and when the lander touches down, it will begin its 14-day-long mission to investigate the lunar soil and the properties of the thin lunar atmosphere.

Apart from the Moon mission, ISRO will quickly shift its focus on the Gaganyaan abort test which is scheduled for August. The scientists will simulate the conditions of the Gaganyaan launch and an abort sequence to prepare for scenarios in case anything goes wrong. Another big mission in the pipeline is the Aditya L-1, India's first project to study the Sun. This mission is also scheduled for late August and we might see all three projects carried out simultaneously. However, an official confirmation from ISRO on the dates is awaited.