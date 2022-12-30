From Chandrayaan-3 To Asteroid Sample Recovery; Most Anticipated Missions In 2023

The year 2023 will be extremely busy for several space agencies including ISRO as multiple spacecraft will leave the Earth whereas one will return carrying secrets of our solar system. Starting with the Indian space agency, it will make another attempt to land on the lunar surface and send its maiden mission into space to study the Sun. American agency NASA too has business on the Moon as its Lunar Flashlight CubeSat will enter the Moon’s orbit to map hidden water-ice reserves.

As we head into 2023, here are some of the most anticipated missions awaiting us.

Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 is targeted for launch somewhere around June 2023 aboard ISRO's Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) rocket. This mission will follow Chandrayaan-2, which was India's attempt for its first-ever Moon landing on the lunar south pole. Chandrayaan-3 will consist of a lander-rover combination and it will use the orbiter which entered the lunar orbit during Chandrayaan-2. Launched on July 22, 2019, Chandrayaan-2 had the Vikram lander which lost communication with mission teams about 2 km above the surface and crash-landed with the Pragyan rover stored inside.

Aditya L-1

Aditya-L1 will be India's maiden mission to study the sun also scheduled for launch next year. A 400-kg observatory will be installed at the first Lagrange point (L1), about 15 lakh kilometres from the Earth as this location provides a continuous view of the Sun without any occultation or eclipses.

The objective of the Aditya L-1 mission is to observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle detectors.

ESA's JUICE mission

Short for Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, the JUICE mission is being developed by the European Space Agency (ESA) and is targeted for launch in April 2023 toward Jupiter. Scheduled to reach its destination in 2031, the JUICE spacecraft will fly by the gas giant's icy Moons Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto. This spacecraft will use its suite of instruments to peer beneath their icy surfaces and examine the vast oceans they might be hiding. Scientists say that water is the basic ingredient for forming life and ESA believes that the oceans on these Moons might be harbouring signs of life.

Skyroot's first orbital launch

Hello, fascinating earth! View from Vikram-S onboard camera via live telemetry captures exhilarating moments of South Asia’s first rocket launch and the beautiful land we live in. As #Prarambh makes history, our sleeves are up for more excitement to come.#OpeningSpaceForAll pic.twitter.com/h1qnK92XjZ — Skyroot Aerospace (@SkyrootA) November 19, 2022

India's private firm Skyroot Aerospace will attempt its first orbital launch in 2023, after acing its maiden mission 'Prarambh' on November 18 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. In the 'Prarambh' mission, Skyroot launched its six-metres-tall Vikram-S rocket which validated the technologies needed for heavy-life launch vehicles. Next year, the company will use the same technologies in its Vikram I rocket. Named after the father of ISRO Vikram Sarabhai, Vikram I, according to Skyroot will be capable of carrying 480 kg payload to 500 km Low Inclination Orbit.

Russia's Luna 25

Another Moon mission in the pipeline is the Russian space agency Roscosmos' Luna-25 mission. Earlier scheduled for launch in September this year, the launch slipped to 2023 (date to be decided) after a component of the Luna lander underperformed during testing. The lander will touchdown near the Boguslavsky crater on the south pole of the Moon to study the upper surface layer and the flimsy lunar atmosphere for at least one Earth year. Luna 25 was initially being developed by Roscosmos as well as ESA, but the latter opted out owing to the Ukraine crisis.

Bennu sample return

“Our expectations about the asteroid’s surface were completely wrong" - Dante Lauretta, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission



Results published today from #OSIRISREx have implications for asteroid Bennu, other 'rubble pile' asteroids, and planetary defense. https://t.co/BuhqGtVlKM pic.twitter.com/855ZP4Vxlm — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) July 7, 2022

While other agencies will carry out launch missions, NASA will be waiting for the return of its OSIRIS-REx spacecraft which is bringing samples of the asteroid named 101955 Bennu. Launched on September 8, 2016, the seven-year mission will end when the spacecraft delivers 60 grams of the samples in September 2023. OSIRIS-REx touched down on the asteroid which measures 492 metres in October 2020. NASA says that asteroids can act as time capsules, preserving the earliest history of our solar system.

The agency will also be busy with its Lunar Flashlight that launched atop SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket on December 11. This CubeSat is designed to map the water-ice composition near the Moon’s south pole.

First Starship launch

The much-awaited launch of SpaceX's megarocket Starship is likely to happen in 2023 courtesy of the dearMoon mission sponsored by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa. Earlier this month, he announced his crew of nine members including Indian actor Dev Joshi who will fly to the Moon aboard the Starship for week-long-trip. The crew will not land but just skim over the Moon as close as a few hundred kilometres above the surface.