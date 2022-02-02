From Orion Nebula To Venus, NASA Highlights What Stargazers Shouldn't Miss In February

With 2022 entering the month of February, NASA has released a rundown of major celestial entities that would brace the night skies for the next four weeks. Over the past two months, Saturn and Venus have departed the night sky and are being followed by Jupiter, which is currently the only brightest planet but is also on its way out. However, Jupiter's departure will bring in Venus as the brightest object, along with the star-forming cloud, the Orion Nebula.

February is the perfect time to look for the Orion Nebula—and to see Venus at its brightest in the early morning hours.



What else is in our night skies this month? We've got the rundown in our latest edition of "What's Up": https://t.co/P2s1ur83yw pic.twitter.com/xSXICwiZbL — NASA (@NASA) February 1, 2022

Here's What's up in February

NASA says that the month of February is the best to spot the Orion Nebula as well as Earth's neighbour Venus. As mentioned above, Jupiter is currently the brightest planet visible with naked-eye and will stay so till mid-February. However, it will start setting just an hour after the sunset, leaving Venus as the brightest object.

According to NASA, Venus will rise with Mars around 4 a.m. and will be visible low in the southeast until sunrise. The reason why Venus is the brightest, despite being the second planet of our solar system, is because it has extremely reflective clouds that entirely cover the planet. However, NASA said that Venus' brightness would depend on its phase and is likely to be in a crescent form. Interestingly, the planet will even form a trio with the Moon and Mars on February 26.

(Venus will form a trio with Mars and the crescent Moon on Feb. 26. Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

The next best thing to spot this month is the Orion Nebula which is an enormous cloud of gas and dust located around 1,500 light-years away from our planet. This cloud can be spotted in the giant cavity in Orion's central region which is the birthplace of thousands of stars. NASA says that one can easily find the Orion Nebula on February nights as the Orion constellation rises to the highest point around 8 or 9 p.m.

It is the same constellation that comprises the three stars that you often see in a straight line and the cavity consisting of the nebula is right below the star trio. According to NASA, the nebula will be visible even to the naked eye in dark areas and you can level up with a binocular or a telescope for an unmatched experience. You can also spot Mercury in the night skies as it will soon rise to the highest point this month along with a Full Moon on February 16.

(Image: Unsplash)