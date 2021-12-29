From Space Tourism To Humanity's 1st Touch Of Sun; 2021's Space Science Milestones In Pics

Quick links:
In September, Space X launched four civilians into space for the first time. All the crew members successfully orbited the earth for three days before making a splashdown on 18 September.
James Webb Telescope-the strongest of its kind-was launched on Dec 25. NASA said the extraterritorial telescope will emphasize doing state-of-the-art infrared observations from the earth’s orbit.
On February 18, NASA’s Perseverance rover made a historic touchdown on the Martian surface. Since then, it has sent a multitude of visuals and sound recordings from the red planet.
For the first time in the history of humankind, a spacecraft 'touched' the sun on December 14. Designed by NASA, the spacecraft plunged through the solar atmosphere known as 'Corona.'
Star Trek actor William Shatner became the oldest person to travel to outer space on October 13. He later described his journey as 'extraordinary'.
On November 24, NASA launched the ‘DART mission’ which is nearly a one-year journey to crash into an asteroid. The unique mission is a part of its Planetary Defence.
The first module of the Chinese Space Station called the Tianhe (Harmony of the Heavens) was launched on 29 April 2021. The next two modules are poised to be launched next year.