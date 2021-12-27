From SpaceX To Blue Origin; Top Record Holders Of Private Launches In 2021

The year 2021 will be remembered in history as the year when several humans with an aim to cross the Karman line ventured into space and kickstarted the era of space tourism. Among the space missions nailed this year, private space companies such as SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic had the most memorable run as all of them successfully carried a bunch of people to space. As we head towards 2022, here's a look at the records made and broken by private manned spaceflights.

Richard Branson visits space in Virgin Galactic's 1st flight

Billionaire Richard Branson fulfilled his childhood dream of visiting space on July 11 when he flew in his company Virgin Galactic's first manned spaceflight. Branson reached an altitude of 85 kilometres to the edge of space and implied to have defeated Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, who also made a trip to space in his company's New Shepard rocket just a few days after Branson.

"I have dreamt about this moment since I was a child, but nothing could have prepared me for the view of Earth from space. We are at the vanguard of new space-age", Branson had said.

I have dreamt about this moment since I was a child, but going to space was more magical than I ever imagined https://t.co/Wyzj0nOBgX #Unity22 @virgingalactic pic.twitter.com/grs7vHAzca — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin carried oldest person to space

Jeff Bezos was quick to visit space on July 20, when he flew with three other passengers and made several world records. Among those who accompanied Bezos in his first space flight ever were Wally Funk, Oliver Daemen and Mark Bezos. Interestingly, Wally Funk became the oldest person to experience a spaceflight at the age of 82 years whereas Daemen created history as the youngest person to visit space at just 18 years of age. Besides, the Bezos also made a record of their own as they were the first sibling ever to travel together in a space mission.

Fact: In July 2021, Mary “Wally” Funk aged 82 became the oldest person in space! She was a member of the Mercury 13, a group of women who completed the same physiological tests as male NASA astronauts but were stopped before they could join a NASA mission #WomenInSpaceWSW pic.twitter.com/jYEIm4KSaK — SATNAV Magazine (@satnavmag) October 6, 2021

SpaceX launched first person with prosthetic leg into space

SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission, which was launched on September 16, will be remembered as the one when Hayley Arceneaux became the first person to reach Earth orbit with a prosthetic leg. Arceneaux was accompanied by three crew members- Jared Issacman, Sian Proctor, and Chris Sembroski for a mission that aimed to raise $200 million for funding St. Jude's Children's hospital.

Blue Origin's oldest person into space, again

Star Trek-fame William Shatner broke Wally Funk's record to become the oldest person to travel into space when he blasted off into Blue Origin's spacecraft on October 13. Accompanied by Glen de Vries, vice chair at French software company Dassault Systèmes, Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's vice-president of mission and flight operations, and Chris Boshuizen, co-founder of Earth observation company, Shatner was 90 years old when he crossed the Karman line in a historic flight.

So now I can say something. Yes, it’s true; I’m going to be a “rocket man!” 😝🤣 https://t.co/B2jFeXrr6L — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 4, 2021

