From Tomatoes To Construction Material, Cargo SpaceX Is Launching To ISS For NASA

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 will launch from the Kennedy Space Centre with roughly 3,500 kg of cargo to the International Space Station (ISS) at 2:24 am IST for NASA on November 23. The two-stage rocket will liftoff as part of the 26th resupply mission which involves transporting a gamut of new science experiments that would enable survival in outer space and ease life on Earth. Let us take a look at some of the major experiments NASA is sending for ISS residents.

Growing tomatoes in space

The astronauts currently living aboard the ISS will focus on growing dwarf tomatoes in space under the Veg-05 experiment. This experiment is aimed at ensuring nutritious food security in space, an aspect extremely crucial for long-term space missions. NASA says growing food in micro-gravity would eventually solve the problem of scarcity on Earth and provide other platforms to carry out farming.

(Red Robin dwarf tomato used for Veg-05 growing in Veggie hardware at the Kennedy Space Center; Image: NASA)

"We are testing tomatoes, looking at the impacts of light spectrum on how well the crop grows, how delicious and nutritious the tomatoes are, and the microbial activity on the fruit and plants,” says Gioia Massa, NASA scientist, and Veg-05 principal investigator, in a statement. “We also are examining the overall effect of growing, tending, and eating crops on crew behavioral health. All of this will provide valuable data for future space exploration.”

Notably, astronauts have previously used a plant growth unit known as Veggie on the ISS and successfully grown a variety of leafy green vegetables. Now tomatoes have been chosen as they are nutritious and can be consumed fresh.

Diagnosis in space

Next up is the Moon Microscope project which involves testing astronaut health and beaming the data to scientists on Earth for the diagnosis and prescribed treatment of their illness. It includes a portable hand-held microscope and a small self-contained blood sample staining device. An astronaut first collects and stains a blood sample, obtains images with the microscope, and transmits images to the ground for diagnosis and treatment.

(Moon microscope kit; Image: NASA)

"During deep space missions, all stressors increase and our ability to care for the crew is reduced, a combination that could increase certain clinical risks," NASA immunologist and principal investigator Brian Crucian said. "This project is designed to create a diagnostic laboratory capability that is highly miniaturized and compatible with microgravity and operational constraints".

Apart from diagnosing crew members in low-Earth orbit, Moon, and even on Mars, the kit can be used to test water, food, and surfaces for contamination.

Microgravity habitat construction

The astronauts will test a technology under the Extrusion experiment which uses liquid resin to create shapes and forms that cannot be created on Earth. One advantage of construction in space is that the lack of gravity enables the fabrication of longer and thinner structures without causing them to deform.

NASA explains that during Extrusion, photocurable resin will be injected into pre-made flexible forms and these forms could enable in-space construction of structures such as space stations, solar arrays, and equipment. A photocurable resin is a material that solidifies when exposed to light.

(MIT Space Exploration Initiative team conducts a parabolic flight test of an early version of the hardware for Extrusion; Image: NASA)

“This experiment leverages the microgravity environment to extrude both common and complex branching shapes,” said principal investigator and MIT scientist, Ariel Ekblaw in a statement. “Our method reduces the time to produce key parts needed for daily mission use and it may support future space construction of large structures like trusses and antennae".

Apart from these experiments, NASA is also sending the BioNutrients-2 experiment to test a system for producing key nutrients from yogurt and a yeast-based beverage along with two roll-out solar arrays to expand the energy-production capabilities of the space station.