Gaganyaan: ISRO, Australian Space Agency Discuss Supportive Ground Station In Australia

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath held talks with the chief of the Australian Space Agency (ASA) Enrico Palermo over the development of a ground station in Australia. According to an official statement by ISRO, the two leaders discussed and expressed elation over the developmental progress of the ground station which would support India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission. The two also discussed the future plans during a virtual meet on June 7 and agreed on using the ground station for satellite data reception and for range and integrity monitoring of NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) satellites.

In a virtual meeting today, ISRO & the Australian Space Agency (ASA) expressed happiness over the progress in the ongoing discussion on establishing ISRO’s ground station in Australia to support the Gaganyaan mission. https://t.co/7rjTWIroKA pic.twitter.com/b2ta18iRi1 — ISRO (@isro) June 7, 2022

On the same day, S Somanath also met David Puig, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to India at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru. "Ambassador expressed strong desire to learn from India’s vast experience in harnessing the benefits of space technology for national development through access to satellite data, training and capacity building in space technology applications", ISRO said in a statement. During the meeting, ISRO pledged support to the nation on multiple fronts and the overall development of the latter's space sector. "ISRO/DOS assured all possible support in capacity building in Dominican Republic through training programmes, joint activities such small satellites and remote sensing applications", the statement further read.

H. E. Mr. David Puig, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to India called on Shri S. Somanath, Chairman, ISRO/ Secretary, DoS at ISRO HQ on June 07, 2022. https://t.co/P3kv40H4nk pic.twitter.com/JdNyMQfMlr — ISRO (@isro) June 7, 2022

Status of the Gaganyaan mission

As revealed by Union Minister Jitendra Singh earlier this year, preparations for the Gaganyaan are in full swing and ISRO recently procured its first set of hardware from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The Gaganyaan program will begin later this year and will include two uncrewed and one crewed launch as per the existing plans. In the second unmanned mission, ISRO will launch a robot in a home-grown rocket to gather data on human spaceflight before a crewed launch in 2023.

In a recent interview, former ISRO Chairman K Sivan said that the aim of Gaganyaan is to send two or three astronauts to the low-Earth orbit (LEO), approximately 400 kilometres, and bring them back after a maximum of a week-long stay in space. He had also said that ISRO has two options for the landing of the astronauts-- the Arabian Sea or the Bay of Bengal-- although a final decision is yet to be made.

The project has suffered major delays due to the pandemic and has faced major difficulties due to the four stages of the mission, including developing an Earth-like atmosphere inside the capsule for astronauts. Recently in May, ISRO successfully conducted a static fire test of a human-rated solid rocket booster (HS200) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota, which would be used during the Gaganyaan programme.