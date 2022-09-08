Galaxy Messier 100 Photographed Hiding A Supernova; ESO Challenges You To Spot It

The European Southern Observatory (ESO) has released a breathtaking image which features the galaxy Messier 100 (M100) with a grand spiral appearance and a bright core with two prominent arms. According to the ESO, this galaxy is located 60 million light-years away and has a diameter of about 1,20,000 light-years, which makes it slightly bigger than the Milky Way galaxy. Interestingly, this galaxy houses five major supernovae, the latest of which was discovered on February 4, 2006.

ESO #Flashback: This is the spiral galaxy Messier 100. The supernova SN 2006X is hiding somewhere — can you spot it? Find the answer here:

🔗 https://t.co/zEZd0Bq4RV



Credit: @ESO / IDA / Danish 1.5 m / R. Gendler / J.-E. Ovaldsen / C. C. Thöne and C. Féron pic.twitter.com/9j62tAovdn — ESO (@ESO) August 29, 2022

Taking to Twitter, ESO shared a picture of the Messier 100 galaxy which houses the supernova SN 2006X, the fifth such entity discovered since 1900. A supernova is a super-powerful explosion of a dying star. According to NASA, a supernova is the biggest explosion in the universe known to humans. As for SN 2006X, ESO says that it is the brighter of the two stars seen just to the lower right of the galactic center.

Being a spiral galaxy, Messier 100 is similar in appearance to our own Milky Way and harbours numerous young and hot massive stars as well as extremely hot regions of ionised hydrogen.

ESO's view of another spiral galaxy

The Messier 100 is not the only spiral galaxy which has been photographed by the ESO as it recently posted a picture of the galaxy Messier 67 (also known as NGC 4303) brimming with newly formed stars. Categorised as a starburst galaxy, M67 is one of the largest galactic members of the Virgo Cluster. According to ESO, these types of galaxies are the ones that undergo a high rate of star formation, higher than the rate observed in other types of galaxies.

Our latest Picture of the Week features the spiral galaxy NGC 4303, observed with the MUSE instrument at our VLT. Clouds of ionised oxygen, hydrogen and sulphur are shown in blue, green and red, signalling ongoing star formation.



🔗 https://t.co/zjmxkKYUri

Credit: @ESO /PHANGS pic.twitter.com/fswK0HETHE — ESO (@ESO) August 1, 2022

"Gas clouds of ionised oxygen, hydrogen and sulphur are shown in blue, green and red, signalling ongoing star formation", ESO said in a statement. Besides, the golden glow is a result of combining observations taken at different wavelengths of light with the Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile. Interestingly, this golden whirlpool represent the direct traces of newly born stars.