The Geminid meteor shower erupts in the night sky in December. The 2021 showers are now active till December 17 and will peak on December 13 and 14, giving those hours the optimum opportunity to watch the meteor shower. The Geminids are created by debris from 3200 Phaethon, a celestial object whose origin is a point of contention. Whatever the composition of Phaethon, measurements suggest that Geminid meteors are denser than meteors from other showers, allowing them to fall as low as 29 miles over earth's surface before exploding.

Other showers' meteors, such as the Perseids, burn up faster. Most of the world can see the Geminids, although watchers in the Northern Hemisphere have the best chance of seeing them. With comet Leonard past Earth, stargazers may look forward to another celestial spectacle, the Geminid meteor shower, which will begin on Monday.

Geminid Meteor Shower 2021: How to watch meteor shower live stream online

The showers will be visible in the night sky starting on December 13 and ending on December 17. The meteor shower will be most visible in the northern hemisphere, but people in the southern hemisphere will also be able to see some of the meteors, according to Earthsky. At the peak of the meteor showers, astronomers anticipate about 150 Geminids will be visible each hour. On December 13-14, the moon, which has recently entered a new phase, will set around 3 a.m., giving stargazers a couple of hours to detect the showers across the night sky.

When the shower is at its radiant point, the point in our sky from which the meteors appear to emanate, it is most visible about 2 a.m. The Moon's phase is critical for observing the Geminids since it is a crucial element in deciding whether or not a meteor shower will have good rates in any particular year. This is due to the fact that the moonlight "washes out" the fainter meteors, leaving skywatchers with fewer bright ones to view. The Geminids, according to NASA are created by debris from a celestial object known as 3200 Phaethon, whose origin is a point of contention.

NASA Geminid meteor shower live stream

Image: PTI