Geomagnetic Storm From Sun To Hit Earth On March 31; Know Causes And Consequences

The Sun, which is growing more active as its new solar cycle becomes more intense, detonated a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) that is heading straight for Earth. According to the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research's Center of Excellence in Space Sciences, a gigantic rush of energy and plasma will impact Earth on March 31.

Coronal mass ejection (CME) is one of the largest eruptions from the Sun's surface, capable of containing a billion tonnes of stuff propelled into space at speeds of several million miles per hour. This solar material travels through the interplanetary medium, hitting any planet or spacecraft that comes into contact with it. When a particularly powerful CME passes close to Earth, it can destroy satellite electronics and impair radio communication networks on the ground.

On March 28, solar flares were released from the Sun's active areas 12,975 and 12,976. According to the Center, coronal mass ejection-induced moderate geomagnetic storms are a possibility as these flares strike Earth's magnetic field. In a tweet, the Centre stated, "Our model fit indicates a very high probability of Earth impact on 31 March with speeds ranging between 496-607 km/s."

A halo CME initiated on the Sun on 28 March. Our model fit indicates a very high probability of Earth impact on 31 March with speeds ranging between 496-607 km/s. Possibility of CME induced moderate geomagnetic storms exist.

+ pic.twitter.com/zqquZ1iieJ — Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India (@cessi_iiserkol) March 29, 2022

New sunspots on the Sun's surface have also been detected by CESSI, which could result in further flares in the future. "AR12975 and AR12976 have magnetically connected and continue to be flagged as M/X class flare productive, with reasonable chances of producing an X class flare. AR 12978 is also now being flagged as flare positive," the tweet added.

AR12975 and AR12976 have magnetically connected and continue to be flagged as M/X class flare productive, with reasonable chances of producing a X class flare. AR 12978 is also now being flagged as flare positive.

+ pic.twitter.com/trsmpz7N9e — Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India (@cessi_iiserkol) March 29, 2022

US NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center backed up the observation

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center in the United States backed up the observation, predicting a G3 class intense geomagnetic storm for March 31. Surface charge on satellite components may occur, drag on low-Earth-orbit satellites may grow, and orientation difficulties may necessitate corrections, according to the report. "Intermittent satellite navigation and low-frequency radio navigation problems may occur, HF radio may be intermittent," Noaa said in a report.

This isn't the first time a geomagnetic storm is expected to impact Earth; the frequency of space weather occurrences has grown as the Sun enters its new solar cycle, which is causing it to become more active. One of these geomagnetic storms hit Elon Musk's SpaceX earlier this year, killing 40 Starlink satellites. The geomagnetic storm was caused by a four-hour coronal mass ejection from the Sun caused by an M1-class solar flare. The collision on Thursday is expected to cause auroras at lower altitudes. Meanwhile, it may have the ability to disrupt electrical grids and communication networks.

(Image: Unsplash)