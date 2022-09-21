'Ghostly': James Webb Telescope Has Now Seen Neptune And Its Rings & You Can Too

The James Webb Space Telescope has presented Neptune in a new light offering the clearest views of the ice giant for the first time in over 30 years. Captured using webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), the scintillating images show Neptune's rings as well as its Moons orbiting the planet.

Hey Neptune. Did you ring? 👋



Webb’s latest image is the clearest look at Neptune's rings in 30+ years, and our first time seeing them in infrared light. Take in Webb's ghostly, ethereal views of the planet and its dust bands, rings and moons: https://t.co/Jd09henF1F #IAC2022 pic.twitter.com/17QNXj23ow — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) September 21, 2022

Unlike in the previous pictures taken by the Hubble telescope and the Voyager 2 spacecraft, Neptune does not appear blue this time. NASA explains that this is because the Webb telescope observed Neptune in near-infrared wavelengths of light. The methane gas in Neptune's atmosphere absorbs red and infrared light so strongly that the planet is quite dark at these near-infrared wavelengths, except where high-altitude clouds are present.

(Neptune observed across different wavelengths of light by Voyager 2, Hubble and James Webb telescope; Image: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI)

Notably, the bright spots seen in some parts of the planet represent the methane-ice clouds which are reflecting sunlight before it is absorbed by methane gas. Webb has also been able to photograph a thin line of brightness circling Neptune's equator, where the atmosphere is relatively warm and thus it glows at infrared wavelengths more than the cooler gases in the surrounding areas. NASA says that it could be a visual signature of global atmospheric circulation that powers Neptune’s winds and storms.

Let’s zoom out and get the big picture! Some quick Neptune facts:

📍 Far out - 30x farther from the Sun than Earth

🕶️ Hello darkness my old friend - Neptune doesn’t get much Sun, so high noon would be like a dim twilight on Earth.

🥶 Ice giant. Brr. pic.twitter.com/HKlR5GnjQ2 — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) September 21, 2022

(Neptune and its Moons; Image: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI)

Interestingly, NASA has also shared a zoomed-in image of the original picture marking out Neptune's rings and the many Moons around it. One such Moon that stands out in the picture is the bright green Triton which has an appearance of a star. Triton's brightness is due to its atmosphere composed of condensed nitrogen which reflects an average of 70% of sunlight and thus is outshining Neptune. The picture also features six other Moons of Neptune, which as a total of 14 Moons and completes one orbit around the sun every 164 years.

Discovered in 1846, Neptune is located 30 times farther from the Sun than Earth and was last observed this closely during Voyager 2's flyby in 1989. According to NASA, Neptune's chemical makeup is rich in elements heavier than hydrogen and helium as compared to the gas giants, Jupiter and Saturn.