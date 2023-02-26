Some 280 lightyears away from our home planet Earth, an unusually giant planet orbits a tiny star, according to astronomers. Its massive size has made experts deem it the “forbidden planet" in the newly discovered world known as TOI 5205b. As per CNN, the planet is nearly the size of Jupiter and was discovered by NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite or TESS.

The mission, which kickstarted in 2018, aims to find distant planets by looking at the light of the brightest and closest stars to find dips in starlight, an indicator that stars have planets orbiting them. The planet revolves around a red dwarf star known as TOI-5205, which is about 40% the size and mass of our sun. Its temperature is nearly 5,660 degrees Fahrenheit (3,127 degrees Celsius), unlike the sun, which blazes at 9,980 F.

What left astronomers surprised was how such tiny stars possessed the ability to host massive planets. While analyzing the TOI-5205 planetary system, they found the Jupiter-sized planet. The findings of the study were issued in The Astronomical Journal.

Study's author sheds light on the discovery

“The host star, TOI-5205, is just about four times the size of Jupiter, yet it has somehow managed to form a Jupiter-sized planet, which is quite surprising,” said the author of the study, Shubham Kanodia, a postdoctoral fellow at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington, DC.

The recently-made discovery places several old theories about the formation of planets into question. “TOI-5205b’s existence stretches what we know about the disks in which these planets are born,” Kanodia said. “In the beginning, if there isn’t enough rocky material in the disk to form the initial core, then one cannot form a gas giant planet. And at the end, if the disk evaporates away before the massive core is formed, then one cannot form a gas giant planet. And yet TOI-5205b formed despite these guardrails," he elucidated, before concluding that "OI-5205b should not exist; it is a ‘forbidden’ planet.”