Green Comet Is Racing Out Of The Solar System, Won't Be Visible For At Least 50,000 Years

The comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) which made its closest approach to Earth on February 1 is now heading out of the solar system, astronomers revealed. The icy object, NASA said, was roughly 42 million kilometres from our planet and was spotted across the world as it streaked across the sky with a green tail. The spectacular show was a once-in-a-lifetime event as the comet was last seen when Neanderthals still roamed the Earth.

Considered a long-period comet, this object per astronomers most likely emerged from the oort cloud, a theoretical ring of icy objects beyond the solar system.

This is how much the comet moved in just 10 minutes tonight. This thing is FLYING. Must be moving close to 100,000mph right now. pic.twitter.com/TWjy8xC0PP — Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) February 2, 2023

Will the green comet be visible again?

The reason is C/2022's staggeringly long orbital period around the sun, something which was calculated using observational data. While the comet is breaking apart and its visibility is reducing, it could be visible again in the year 52,023 if the comet is not fast enough to escape the sun's gravity, according to Adler Planetarium.

Green Comet on the way to Mars! Rough & Quick 15-minute shot 📸 pic.twitter.com/BoEGkq5sc1 — Galactic Hunter (@GalacticHunter_) February 11, 2023

The experts, however, have clarified that the comet might not return if its orbit turned into a hyperbolic orbit due to influence by gravity of planets in our solar system. This gravitational influence might have given it enough velocity to escape the sun's influence and set it on a one-way course. “When a solar system object is “weakly hyperbolic”-- that is, it has just enough speed that it would, after thousands of years, escape from the gravity of the Sun entirely-- then even small changes in speed can change the orbit dramatically,” Dr. Geza Gyuk, Adler Planetarium astronomer, explained in an official statement.

Scientists believe that the comet is on an outbound trajectory as Jupiter likely tweaked its orbit. Moreover, it might now be on more than a million year orbit.