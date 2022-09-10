Harvest Moon Will Shine Bright Next To Jupiter & Saturn Starting Sept 10; Read Details

A full Moon will emerge in the night sky on September 10 and will shine brightly next to two outer solar system planets- Jupiter and Saturn. According to NASA, this full moon closest to the autumnal equinox is called the Harvest Moon and the moonrise is about 50 minutes late each night on average around this time. On the other hand, this time is shorter, around 25 minutes in the latitudes around the US and 10 to 20 minutes in Canada and Europe.

As the fall equinox nears in the Northern Hemisphere, keep an eye out for the Harvest Moon, which will appear early in the morning on Sept. 10.



The US space agency explained that the name Harvest Moon represents the fall harvest season when the farmers used to work late into the night by moonlight when there were no artificial options. Apart from Harvest Moon, as a number of fruits ripen as the end of summer approaches, and the Barley Moon, from the harvesting and threshing of barley, are also other names given to Earth's satellite at this time of the year.

Moreover, the Algonquin tribes in the US used to call it the Corn Moon, as this was the time for gathering their main staple crops of corn, pumpkins, squash, beans, and wild rice.

When to spot Jupiter and Saturn?

The month of September will provide the best opportunity to spot the two biggest planets of our solar system, and the experience will be amplified if you own a telescope. NASA says that Jupiter will appear to the left of the Moon above the horizon whereas Saturn will appear a little more to the left above the southeastern horizon. In the next few days, both the planets and the background of stars will appear to shift westward each evening.

While Saturn was at its closest and brightest for the year on August 14, Jupiter will make its closest approach to Earth and shine its brightest on September 26, rising around sunset and setting around sunrise. Notably, Jupiter is currently in the opposition phase meaning it is placed just opposite the sun with Earth in the middle which makes it easier to spot.