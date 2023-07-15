Here's How SAC Ahmedabad Helped ISRO As Historic Chandrayaan-3 Lifts Off Successfully

Due to problems that had emerged during the last stage of the descent, Chandrayaan-2's lander and rover crashed on the moon's surface in 2019. The preparations for historic India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 started since then. As the ISRO chief rightly credited the contributions of space agency's Space Applications Centre (SAC) at Ahmedabad after the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, here is how the scientists of SAC-ISRO helped in achieving the feat of new chapter in India's space voyage.

At least 350 ISRO and 70 SAC engineers had been tirelessly working on the mission to make it a success. Several parts of Chandrayaan-3 Pragyan rover had been built by the scientists of Ahmedabad ISRO-SAC, including parts like four LI cameras and RI camera on the lander that would take pictures. The parts of the KRA radar altimeter, hazard detection and avoidance (HDA) system installed in the lander are also manufactured in ISRO-SAC Ahmedabad. The function of all these sensors will start operating when the lander is about 8 km away from the landing site on Moon.