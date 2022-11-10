HISTORIC: NASA's Hubble Photographs Earliest Supernova Dating 11 Billion Years Ago

The Hubble Space Telescope has made a groundbreaking discovery from the early universe. NASA says that it photographed a star that went supernova, meaning it exploded at the end stage of its life, over 11 billion years ago. With this discovery, astronomers now have the first detailed look at a supernova from a time when the universe was less than a fifth of its current age (13.8 billion years).

Wenlei Chen, the first author of the discovery paper published in the journal Nature, said that it is rare to photograph an early supernova because of its short lifespan. “It only lasts for hours to a few days, and it can be easily missed even for a nearby detection. In the same exposure, we are able to see a sequence of the images, like multiple faces of a supernova", he said per NASA.

What did Hubble see?

(Three different moments in a far-off supernova explosion photographed by Webb; Image: NASA)

The supernova was photographed by Hubble when astronomers pointed it to the galaxy cluster named Abell 370 for observations. However, the discovery was made when scientists were analysing the archival data years after it was first photographed. As shown in the image above, they were able to identify three different moments of the explosion of the star, which was 500 times bigger than the sun. Notably, this is the first time scientists have measured the size of a dying star in the early universe.

The multiple moments were captured by Hubble thanks to the gravitational lensing phenomenon, something which Albert Einstein predicted in his 'Theory of General Relativity'. During this phenomenon, an object with a stronger gravity acts as a natural 'lens' by warping the space around it with its strong gravitation and magnifying the light emerging from the object behind it. In this case, the galaxy cluster Abell 370 was the lens that magnified the supernova's light.

As for the three different images, NASA explains that they resulted from the varying pathways the supernova's light took to reach Hubble due to differences in the length of the pathways and the slowing of time and curvature of space due to Abell 370's gravity. Interestingly, the light seen in the three images emerged from different points in time but reached Hubble simultaneously. The picture above also features some colours, which actually represent the temperature change of the supernova. The explosion was first blue-coloured and turned redder as it cooled.

While these pictures are special for showing the early stages of a stellar explosion, scientists are now hopeful of learning more about the early formation of stars and galaxies.