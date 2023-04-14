'Houston, We Have A Problem': 53 Years Since These Words By Apollo 13 Crew Made History

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/NASA
The Apollo 13 mission was launched on April 11, 1970, with the goal of landing on the Moon. It was the seventh manned mission in the Apollo program and the third mission intended to land on the Moon. The crew consisted of Commander James A. Lovell Jr., Command Module Pilot John L. Swigert Jr., and Lunar Module Pilot Fred W. Haise Jr. The mission was going smoothly until the crew heard the famous phrase "Houston, we have a problem." 53 years later, this phrase is still etched in the minds of people.
On April 13, 1970, around 56 hours into the mission, a routine procedure to stir the oxygen tanks in the Service Module of the spacecraft caused one of the tanks to explode, causing damage to both the Service Module and the Command Module. The explosion caused a loss of oxygen, power, and water, and the situation became critical for the crew.
The phrase "Houston, we have a problem" was first uttered by Jack Swigert, the Command Module Pilot, as a way of informing Mission Control of the emergency. Flight Director Gene Kranz quickly assembled a team of engineers to assess the situation and formulate a plan to bring the crew back safely to Earth.
"Houston, we've had a problem."— NASA History Office (@NASAhistory) April 13, 2023
Jim Lovell spoke these words #OTD in 1970 following the rupture of a service module oxygen tank on the Apollo 13 spacecraft.
Watch the crew and mission control's recollections of the moment: https://t.co/6vl7v8jfoE pic.twitter.com/hfBwcuqV4L
The first priority was to power down the Command Module, which had been damaged by the explosion, and move the crew to the Lunar Module, which had its own power, oxygen, and water supply. The Lunar Module was not designed to sustain the crew for the entire journey back to Earth, but the engineers at Mission Control worked on a plan to conserve resources and extend the life of the Lunar Module.
Image: In this April 10, 1970 photo made available by NASA, Apollo 13 astronauts, from left, Fred Haise, Jack Swigert, and Jim Lovell gather for a photo on the day before launch.
The crew faced numerous challenges during their return journey, including issues with carbon dioxide buildup in the Lunar Module, the need to manually control the spacecraft's re-entry into Earth's atmosphere, and the risk of splashing down in a stormy ocean.
Image: In this April 17, 1970 file photo, crowds watch a television screen in New York's Grand Central Station waiting for the safe arrival of the Apollo 13 astronauts in the Pacific Ocean | AP
Despite these challenges, the crew of Apollo 13 was able to safely return to Earth on April 17, 1970. The mission was a remarkable demonstration of human ingenuity, courage, and teamwork. The phrase "Houston, we have a problem" has become an iconic representation of the challenges and risks of space exploration, as well as the dedication and perseverance of those who work to overcome them.
Overall, six Apollo missions landed on the Moon, with the first successful landing being Apollo 11 in 1969, and the final one being Apollo 17 in 1972.