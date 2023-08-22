How Chandrayaan-3 Will Land On The Moon: The Process Explained

As anticipation builds for the highly awaited Chandrayaan-3 mission which is set to make an attempt at a soft landing on the lunar surface, former ISRO Deputy Director Arup Dasgupta has shed light on the intricate process that the spacecraft will undergo during its descent. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Dasgupta emphasised the complexities involved in lunar landings and the significance of autonomous decision-making during critical moments.

Speaking to Republic, the ex-official of ISRO, Dasgupta said, "Landing on the Moon is a very difficult task because we are yet to know much more about the Moon... When you are operating a spacecraft out there on the Moon, all the communications you have with it is through a communication link. If anything happens, you have precious little time to do a correction."

Highlighting the necessity for autonomous functions during the crucial moments of landing, Dasgupta elaborated on the intricacies of Chandrayaan-3's approach. He stated, "The craft should be autonomous; it should be able to decide for itself - what it has to do in those critical few minutes of the landing. The landing process starts 15 minutes before the touchdown, that's when it is in an orbit which is roughly 30 km. It is at that level, it starts doing what is called a 'Braking manoeuvre'."

Former ISRO Dy Director explains Chandrayaan-3's landing process

The former ISRO Deputy Director proceeded to outline the step-by-step process that Chandrayaan-3 will undertake during its soft landing.

Braking Manoeuvre: "The first stage is, you try to come down from 30 km orbit to 7.4 km. The speed of the craft which is roughly about 6,000 km per hour has to be reduced roughly to 1200 km per hour. To do that, you have to fire the thruster, in the direction in which the spacecraft is travelling."

Descend and Decision-Making: "In stage two, you descend from 7.4 km to 6.8 km. At 6.8 km, you look at the final decision, whether I am going to land or not. All the systems are checked out and from the ground (station) you get the go-ahead."

Final Descent: "From 6.8 km to it will come down to 800 m, the legs of Chandrayaan-3 will be moved towards the Moon's surface. At 800 m, speed is further reduced. At 150 m, the Chandrayaan-3 is actually hanging on top of the Moon, because thrusters will be continuously working. The camera onboard will look if there is a hazard on the landing site. If there is a hazard, then Chandrayaan-3 will move slightly until it finds a safe place to land."

Touchdown: "At 10 metres, the thrusters are cut off, and the lander slowly descends and hits the surface with a speed of about 3m/sec. The legs of Chandrayaan-3 are strong. They should withstand the bump of the landing."

Lessons for Chandrayaan-3 from Chandrayaan-2 and Russia's Luna-25

When inquired whether the unfortunate crash of Russia's lunar mission Luna-25 would influence ISRO scientists who are closely monitoring Chandrayaan-3, Dasgupta said, "The Luna-25 accident is very regrettable. Because any attempt in space is very unrelenting and unforgiving. Make the slightest mistake you are going to land up in trouble perhaps that's what happened to Luna. When the command was given for it to start descending then, the thrust was a bit too high." He elaborated that this excessive thrust resulted in Luna-25 descending at a high velocity, surpassing the threshold and ultimately leading to its crash.

"In the case of Chandrayaan-2, a similar thing happened, there was a lot of error built up there and the control system on board could not handle that much error because of this it couldn't follow the path and landed at a very high speed and got destroyed," he said.

"These kinds of things do play on the mind of engineers. May it be checking, or rechecking, the status of the lander... They studied the failure of Chandrayaan-2 in great detail. They looked at that failures and corrected Chandrayaan-3. So there is a hope that we will succeed but let me tell you once again that every space scientist knows that space is very very unforgiving. Inspite of your best efforts, things can go out of hand because there are many unknown factors which we haven't learnt yet," he added.

Discussing the potential impact of Chandrayaan-3's success on India's private sector, Dasgupta expressed optimism about the growth and global competitiveness of Indian entrepreneurs. "There are a whole lot of entrepreneurs in India who are good at technology, who are concentrating more on land-based applications and they are capable. If this landing is a success, I am sure that the private industry is going to expand. Not only in India but they'll make waves in the global market as well. We have a 2% share of the market, with this success we can bring it to 10%," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Chandrayaan-3 will make the historic descent to the Moon's surface on August 23 at around 6.04 pm (IST).