How Does Germany's Berlin Look From Space? ESA Astronaut Shares Stunning Pics From ISS

Astronauts often share images from space that go viral on the internet as it shows the earth in ints most unseen moments, which people living on the planet would not be able to see on their own. A similar image is circulating on the internet featuring Germany's capital Berlin from space shared by the astronaut Matthias Maurer.

Matthias Maurer, who is an astronaut from European Space Agency shared three images of Berlin glowing in the light. The capital city of Germany is illuminated in light and it seems as the city never sleeps in the image. Maurer wrote a long caption, along with the post, which read, "The perfect opportunity to show you our beautiful capital Berlin. I think night photos of Earth are something very special. On the one hand, it's fascinating to see our planet with all its lights from above and identify different cities."

Talking about the light, the astronaut also stated, "it highlights the light pollution that can disrupt the natural patterns of wildlife, affect the climate and obscure views of the night sky. Citizen science project Cities at Night uses photos like these that astronauts take from the International Space Station (ISS) to study the evolution of light pollution and identify where lighting could be improved."

People were mesmerised by the images

The images were shared one day ago and since then it has received more than 3 thousand likes and numerous comments from people who were fascinated by the images. One Instagram user wrote, "Insanely great pictures from up there it must be really breathtaking to see, your view is enviable. Greetings from down here."Another person commented, "By the way, you can easily recognize East and West Berlin by the two different street lights."

One person talked about light pollution in the comment section stating, "The effects of light pollution are already known. It is high time to act."

Snow-covered world

Recently, Matthias Maurer shared another post featuring the snow-covered world. He claims that the pictures were from North America, including Vancouver in Canada and Seattle in the United States, as well as the Columbia River and the Rocky Mountains between Idaho and Montana, before sunrise.

Image: @astro_matthias/Twitter