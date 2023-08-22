How Will Chandrayaan-3 Help NASA And Humanity At Large?

NASA also has its fingers crossed for a successful landing of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission which is scheduled to land on the Moon's South Pole at around 6:04 pm, on August 23. After the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Center, NASA Administrator, Bill Nelson wished it a safe journey and hoped for crucial data from the Moon's South Pole. Notably, the lander is equipped with the Laser Reflector Array (LRA) which will be used to measure the distance between the Earth.

"Congratulations to @isro on the Chandrayaan-3 launch, wishing you safe travels to the Moon," Nelson posted on X. "We look forward to the scientific results to come from the mission, including NASA’s laser retroreflector array. India is demonstrating leadership on #ArtemisAccords!" he further wrote.

The LRA will be utilised by the lander for lunar ranging studies, meaning to measure the distance between the Earth and the Moon. The LRA is one of the four instruments aboard the lander. It also includes the Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive Ionosphere and Atmosphere (RAMBHA) to measure the near-surface plasma density and how it changes time changes with time. The third instrument is Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) to carry out measurements of the Moon's thermal properties whereas the fourth equipment - Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) - will measure seismicity around the landing site and delineate the structure of the lunar crust and mantle.

As for the six-wheeled rover, which will roll out of the Vikram lander after a successful touchdown, has two instruments. First is the LASER Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) for elemental analysis, derive the chemical composition and infer the mineralogical composition of the lunar surface and another is the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) to determine the elemental composition of the lunar soil and rocks.

Far-reaching benefits of the Chandrayaan-3 landing

The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 has far-reaching benefits which would eventually help in the establishment of sustainable bases on the Moon. As Nelson pointed out, India is now also part of the Artemis Accords after joining it in June this year, for peaceful exploration of space and expansion beyond the low-Earth orbit (LEO). The Artemis Accords are named after NASA's Artemis Program which is the agency's plan to establish lunar bases and use it as a practice ground for missions to Mars.

The Moon's South Pole, which has permanently shadowed craters, is believed to be rich in ice and other elements crucial to facilitate colonising it. This ice on the poles can be used to produce breathable oxygen, rocket fuel and drinking water. During its 14-long mission, the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover will explore the lunar surface the abundance of ice on the South Pole and more.