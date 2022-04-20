Hubble Nears 32nd Anniversary; NASA Begins Celebrations With Stunning Galactic Dance

The Hubble Space Telescope is celebrating its 32nd anniversary ths year and NASA has found an exciting way to engage astronomy enthusiasts. Launched in 1990, Hubble will turn 32 on April 24, an occasion which is being celebrated with a stunning look at an unusual close-knit collection of five galaxies, called The Hickson Compact Group 40. The agency shared a short clip along with a picture of five galaxies, which would eventually merge into one after a massive collision.

Witness the eclectic galaxy grouping

The image above features a total of five different galaxies- which include three spiral-shaped ones, one elliptical galaxy, and a lenticular (lens-like) galaxy. NASA says that the whole group is so crowded that it could fit within a region of space that is less than twice the diameter of our Milky Way's stellar disk. Located in the direction of the constellation Hydra, these galaxies are isolated in their own small patch of the universe and are one of many galaxy groupings found in the heart of galaxy clusters.

According to NASA, these galaxies have been snapped at a very special moment in their lifetimes and will collide with each other around one billion years from now. Interestingly, the Hickson Compact Group 40 is one of the most densely packed among 100 such compact galaxy groups that have been catalogued in the last few decades. What's more, is that all of these five galaxies have found to have a compact radio source at their core, indicating the presence of supermassive black holes.

Paul Hickson of the University of British Columbia said as per NASA's report, "I remember seeing this on a sky survey and saying, 'wow look at that!' All that I was using at the time was a big plastic ruler and a magnifying glass while looking over sky survey prints". In its three decades of service, Hubble has made over 1.5 million observations of approximately 50,000 celestial targets to date, NASA revealed.

"Hubble's unique capabilities in observing visible and ultraviolet light are a critical scientific complement to the infrared-light observations of the recently launched Webb Space Telescope, which will begin science observations this summer", the agency said.