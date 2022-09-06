Hubble Presents Deceiving Image Of Interacting Galactic Pair; Read What's Truly Going On

The Hubble telescope is back with one of its many enchanting images featuring a pair of galaxies. Composed of two galaxies with mouthful names SDSS J115331 and LEDA 2073461, the pair seems a result of a galactic collision. However, the European Space Agency (ESA), which is one of the operators of Hubble apart from NASA, says that this appearance is just a result of alignment.

1/ This Hubble Picture of the Week shows two overlapping spiral galaxies 🌀: SDSS J115331 and LEDA 2073461. Their appearance gives the impression of a dramatic collision. But don’t be fooled! These two galaxies are not actually interacting – their alignment is just by chance. pic.twitter.com/zQyYOIkSU5 — HUBBLE (@HUBBLE_space) September 5, 2022

The two galaxies seem to be in the process of collision due to their chance alignment which was captured from Hubble’s vantage point. According to ESA, these galaxies lie over a billion light-years away from our planet and they were photographed under the Galaxy Zoo project established in 2007. The Galaxy Zoo project allows citizen scientists to classify galaxies imaged by robotic telescopes and make unprecedented cosmic discoveries.

While this galactic pair might not be interacting, Hubble did capture another enthralling image featuring two behemoths influencing each other.

The M60 galaxy

The diffuse, glowing elliptical galaxy seen front and center is the star of this #HubbleClassic!



Called M60, the galaxy has a diameter of 120,000 light-years.



At its center lies a huge black hole that’s about 4.5 billion times as massive as our Sun: https://t.co/YARN8rBqAU pic.twitter.com/3r9sePpa3D — Hubble (@NASAHubble) August 24, 2022

The Messier 60 (M60) galaxy in the image below has a diameter of 1,20,000 light-years and is as massive as one trillion suns. Interestingly, its center has a supermassive black hole that is 4.5 billion times as massive as the sun making it one of the biggest black holes discovered to date.

The image also features the galaxy named NGC 4647 in the upper right corner which has an elliptical and bluish appearance. While the two galaxies seem relatively far enough, NASA says that recent Hubble observations have presented evidence of tidal interaction between the two which are collectively named Arp 11. Notably, the galactic collision of our galaxy, the Milky Way, and its neighbour Andromeda is also inevitable and they both will merge into one four billion years from now.

Meanwhile, the blue spiral galaxy is as big as the Milky Way, however, it is just one-third the size of M60. The M60 galaxy, on the other hand, is the third brightest member of the galaxy cluster Virgo and can be spotted in the central region of the Virgo constellation.