Hubble Space Telescope Reveals First Invisible Black Hole Located 5,000 Light-yrs Away

A team of astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have discovered the first-of-its-kind black hole which is completely invisible. Located about 5,000 light-years away, the black hole is about seven times the mass of the Sun and has been identified after six years of observation. Black holes are such objects that have always fascinated astronomers as the entities are believed to be treasure troves about the final stages of a star.

How do astronomers find a black hole?

Black holes are objects that have immensely strong gravitational pull and as a result, they do not allow anything to escape their influence, not even light. Technically, all black holes are invisible since they do not reflect light at all, however, they can still be found by observing the influence they have on objects near them. The method of finding a black hole is observing the object near the former in X-ray light, as it glows brightly due to the immense heat it endures while circling the black hole.

The first direct image of a black hole that came out in 2019 was taken using the same method, as the object near the black hole glowed with heat.

(Using the Event Horizon Telescope, scientists obtained an image of the black hole at the center of galaxy M87; image: NASA)

How was the new invisible black hole discovered?

The newly discovered black hole is invisible in the sense that it is an isolated one with no object around it to mark its presence, the experts noted in their study which is yet to be peer-reviewed but has been submitted for publication in the Astrophysical Journal. To confirm the presence of the invisible black hole, astronomers used a method called gravitational lensing. This method works on the concept of Albert Einstein's General Theory of Relativity which says that light bends when it travels past a massive object. The astronomers noted that the light from a distant star was magnified for a brief time, suggesting there was an object in front of the star but was not visible.

Initially thought to be a faint star, the astronomers concluded after six years of observation that the object is a lone black hole and not a star since a star this close should have been easily visible. As mentioned above, astronomers show high interest in black holes as they are believed to hold information about a star before its death and ultimately provide an opportunity to expand human understanding of the evolution of the universe.

