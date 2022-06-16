Hubble Spots Dead Star Siphoning Off Planetary Debris; NASA Explains 'cosmic Cannibalism'

Astronomers, using data from the Hubble Space Telescope, have discovered a white dwarf star that is siphoning off debris from both the inner and outer reaches of a planetary system. A white dwarf, defined as the remains of a star when it dies, sheds off its outer layers and stops burning fuel through nuclear fusion.

NASA says that this is the first time when such a discovery involving a dead star gobbling up rocky-metallic and icy material, the ingredients of planets, has been made. According to the agency, the findings are helping astronomers describe the violent nature of evolved planetary systems and also the makeup of new systems formed.

For the first time, @NASAHubble astronomers saw a white dwarf star siphoning off debris from the inner and outer reaches of its system—giving us insight into the interior makeup of other planets. https://t.co/xmhqJH8Tdz pic.twitter.com/ZXUSnnt7L5 — NASA (@NASA) June 15, 2022

NASA details cosmic cannibalism

The discovery of this white dwarf’s consumption was made after analyzing material captured by the atmosphere of the nearby white dwarf star in the planetary system named G238-44. "We have never seen both of these kinds of objects accreting onto a white dwarf at the same time," Ted Johnson, lead researcher, said in a statement. "By studying these white dwarfs, we hope to gain a better understanding of planetary systems that are still intact."

Astronomers have estimated that the amount of mass gobbled up by the white dwarf may be no more than the mass of an asteroid or small moon. Although currently, the dead star is consuming two other objects which are likely to be metal-rich, like an asteroid and an icy body normally found in the Kuiper belt of our solar system. Interestingly, scientists intend to observe this ‘cosmic cannibalism’ to zero in on planets being ripped apart and determine their composition since the time of their formation.

Death of planetary system explained

Through the study involving the G238-44 white dwarf, scientists are looking at a possible scenario for the Sun in our solar system five billion years from now. They say that after the said amount of time, the Sun too would lose its outer layers, leaving Earth completely vapourised along with other planets. In addition to this, the asteroids in the main asteroid belt will most likely be gravitationally unsettled by Jupiter before eventually falling into the Sun's remnant.