Hubble Telescope Confirms Discovery Of Biggest Icy Comet Nucleus Weighing 500 Tn Tonnes

The Hubble Space Telescope is still going strong even after three decades of its service and has achieved another significant milestone. In its latest achievement, Hubble has confirmed the size of the largest icy comet nucleus discovered to date. Having a diameter of 128 kilometres, the comet C/2014 UN271's nucleus has an estimated mass of a staggering 500 trillion tons. According to NASA, the nucleus is about 50 times larger than what is found in most comets and its mass is a hundred thousand times greater than that of a typical comet found around the sun.

Big news! No. Really. @NASAHubble confirmed the largest comet ever. Its nucleus is bigger than Rhode Island.



But don't worry: the comet won't come any closer to Earth than Saturn: https://t.co/yiZe9Quanh pic.twitter.com/dui5dfdxs8 — NASA (@NASA) April 12, 2022

Bernardinelli-Bernstein breaks previous records

Named C/2014 UN271 or the Bernardinelli-Bernstein, the comet has broken the record of its predecessor in terms of size. The record was previously held by comet C/2002 VQ94, which was discovered in 2002 by the Lincoln Near-Earth Asteroid Research (LINEAR) project and had a nucleus measuring about 96 kilometres across. As for Bernardinelli-Bernstein, it is moving at a speed of 35,405 kilometres and it takes approximately three million years to complete one orbit around the sun, the scientists of the study noted in The Astrophysical Journal.

The comet was serendipitiously found by astronomers Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein in 2010. The duo found the comet when they were going through archival images from the Dark Energy Survey at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile. At the time, the comet was about 4.8 billion kilometers away from the Sun. Interestingly, the comet, which emerged from the oort cloud in our solar system, has been falling toward the sun for about a million years now and is currently less than 3.2 billion kilometers from the Sun.

Astronomer David Jewitt from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) said, "This comet is literally the tip of the iceberg for many thousands of comets that are too faint to see in the more distant parts of the solar system". Meanwhile, the comet is experiencing temperature of -211 degrees Celsius, which is still warm enough to make it evaporate thus creating a visible tail.

Image: Unsplash