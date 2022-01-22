Hubble Telescope Discovers Black Hole Giving Birth To Stars 30 Million Light-years Away

Black holes are one of the most fascinating areas of study in Astronomy. These points of singularity in space have infinite gravity that does not allow even light to escape. When black holes pass by a star or vice versa, the extreme gravitational pull of the black holes tears the star into a large strand of gas that circulates around it. This is also called a tidal disruption event. However, recent findings suggest that a black hole situated in a dwarf galaxy is giving birth to a star.

In a post published on January 19, 2022, NASA says "A black hole at the heart of the dwarf galaxy Henize 2-10 is creating stars rather than gobbling them up." Adding to it, NASA says, "the black hole is apparently contributing to the firestorm of new star formation taking place in the galaxy. The dwarf galaxy lies 30 million light-years away, in the southern constellation Pyxis." It was this galaxy that set a debate amongst astronomers, about dwarf galaxies being home to black holes.

Black hole is giving birth to stars in Henize 2-10

The Henize 2-10 was first reported to have a black hole back in 2011, by Amy Reines, who is also the head investigator for the new observations made by the Hubble Telescope. Being a dwarf galaxy, the Henize 2-10 was disputed to have a massive black hole at its centre for years. According to the new evidence, the galaxy not only has a central black hole, but the black hole is also contributing to the formation of stars.

Apparently, the black hole situated in the Henize 1-10 was seen spewing a large stream of ionized gas (500-light-year-long), which in turn was connected to a brighter region where star formation is taking place.

The lead author of the study, Zachary Schutte says that "at only 30 million light-years away, Henize 2-10 is close enough that Hubble was able to capture both images and spectroscopic evidence of a black hole outflow very clearly."

Over the years, black holes have been seen destroying stars. However, the observations are quite surprising as rather than suppressing star formation, the outflow of ionized gas is seen triggering the birth of stars.

Image: NASA