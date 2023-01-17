Hubble Telescope Spots Asteroid Photo-bombing A Galaxy In This Pic; See If You Can Spot It

The Hubble space telescope, while photographing a galaxy spotted a surprising new visitor. This visitor is an asteroid that photobombed the galaxy dubbed UGC 7983 which lies around 30 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Virgo. This galaxy appears as a hazy cloud of light at the centre of the image and according to the European Space Agency (ESA) which manages Hubble telescope alongside NASA, it is a dwarf irregular galaxy thought to be similar to the very earliest of galaxies in our universe.

Can you spot the asteroid?

📷 This NASA/ESA @HUBBLE_space Telescope image shows the galaxy UGC 7983, surrounded by background spiral and elliptical galaxies and bright foreground stars. Can you spot an interloping object? (an asteroid trail, at upper left) 👉 https://t.co/0srsvowldw pic.twitter.com/MlZjuCso1t — ESA (@esa) January 16, 2023

ESA says that the astronomical interloper was spotted while it was transiting through the view of Hubble when it was pointed toward the galaxy UGC 7983. The asteroid can be spotted streaking across the upper left-hand side of the image and its trail is visible as four streaks of light separated by small gaps.

(Asteroid's path seen as streaks of light; Image: ESA/NASA)

"These streaks of light represent the four separate exposures that were combined to create this image, the small gaps between each observation being necessary to change the filters inside Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys", said ESA in an official statement. Scientists also consider capturing an asteroid 'a fortunate side effect' of their effort to observe every known galaxy close to ours, the Milky Way.

According to the agency, roughly 75 per cent of all the Milky Way's neighbours were imaged by Hubble when this ambitious project was first proposed. In order to capture the remaining 25%, a group of astronomers proposed using the gaps between longer Hubble observations. Hubble first became operational roughly 32 years ago after its launch in 1990. The revered telescope has lasted way longer than expected. NASA estimates that it will last at least a decade more before it makes a controlled re-entry over the south Pacific Ocean following its retirement.