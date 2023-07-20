Hubble Telescope Spots Boulders Flying Off From Asteroid Smashed By NASA's DART

The aftermath of NASA desecrating an asteroid last year is still visible. Interestingly, the Hubble Space Telescope has now spotted dozens of boulders that were thrown into outer space by the Dimorphos and are slowly drifting away from it. For the unversed, NASA smashed its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft into an asteroid Dimorphos (560 feet wide) which orbits a bigger asteroid named Didymos (780 feet). The collision took place on September 27, 2022, and more than one million kg of debris was thrown into outer space after the collision and a tail measuring 10,000 km was formed.

The DART mission was aimed at testing the kinetic impactor technology with the objective to change Dimorphos' orbit. According to NASA, the mission was a success since DART changed Dimorphos' orbit around Didymos by 32 minutes. This technology, NASA says would save our planet in case a 'planet killing' asteroid heads our way.

What did the Hubble telescope see now?

Astronomers using the Hubble telescope have observed a swarm of boulders that ejected into outer space after the refrigerator-sized DART (6 feet X 3 feet) collided with Dimorphos. NASA says there are 37 such rocks ranging in size from 3 feet to 22 feet wide which are drifting away from the asteroid Moonlet at a speed of almost one kilometre per hour.

[The encircled blue dots of light represent the boulders drifting away from Dimorphos which now has a long tail. Image: NASA, ESA, David Jewitt (UCLA); Alyssa Pagan (STScI)]

"This is a spectacular observation – much better than I expected. We see a cloud of boulders carrying mass and energy away from the impact target. The numbers, sizes, and shapes of the boulders are consistent with them having been knocked off the surface of Dimorphos by the impact," said planetary scientist David Jewitt of the University of California who is studying Hubble data to track changes in Dimorphos' path.

"The boulders could have been excavated from a circle of about 160 feet across (the width of a football field) on the surface of Dimorphos," he further said estimating that the impact shook off 2% of the boulders on Dimorphos' surface. Jewitt further said that this finding has opened up a new dimension for studying the aftermath of the DART experiment using the Hera mission, which the European Space Agency (ESA) will launch in 2026.