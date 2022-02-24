Hubble Telescope's New Image Depicts Galaxy Collision Triggering Frenzy Of Star-birth

NASA has released a new image of interacting galaxies captured by its Hubble Space Telescope, and this one is not something that we usually see. The agency explained that the image depicts a head-on collision between two galaxies which has fueled an unusual triangular-shaped star-birthing phenomenon. Collectively called Arp 143, the interacting galaxy duo consists of the glittery, distorted and star-forming spiral galaxy named NGC 2445 on the right with its companion NGC 2444 on the left.

Just passing through…



The two interacting galaxies that make up Arp 143 likely passed through one another, igniting a frenzy of starbirth in the glittering galaxy on the right.



This galaxy is rich in gas, the fuel that makes stars: https://t.co/kulVN1Z6oB pic.twitter.com/sqZ0Cw8B0g — Hubble (@NASAHubble) February 22, 2022

More about the galactic collision

According to NASA, the uniquely shaped star-formation firestorm in NGC 2445 must have been triggered when the galaxies passed through each other. On the right side of the image, you can see star formation taking place as the galaxy duo is rich in gas. Astronomers say that the two galaxies are engaged in a tug of war, although it is the galaxy on the right that is in the gravitational clutches of its partner NGC 2444. The strong gravitational pull from the galaxy NGC 2444 has caused the galaxy on the left to take its current shape.

Astronomer Julianne Dalcanto said as per NASA, "Simulations show that head-on collisions between two galaxies is one way of making rings of new stars. Therefore, rings of star formation are not uncommon. However, what’s weird about this system is that it’s a triangle of star formation". Explaining the reason for this shape, Dalcanto said that due to the galaxies being so close to each other, NGC 2444 is still holding on to NGC 2445 gravitationally. "NGC 2444 may also have an invisible hot halo of gas that could help to pull NGC 2445’s gas away from its nucleus. So they’re not completely free of each other yet, and their unusual interaction is distorting the ring into this triangle".

The Hubble Telescope image also shows strands of gases that include streamers of young and blue stars and appear to form a bridge between both the galaxies. NASA says that these streamer stars are estimated to have been born between about 50 million and 100 million years ago. Elena Sabbi of the Space Telescope Science Institute said, "This is a nearby example of the kinds of interactions that happened long ago. It’s a fantastic sandbox to understand star formation and interacting galaxies".

Image: Twitter/@NASAHubble