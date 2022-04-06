Hubble Telescope's New Targets Are Jupiter-sized Worlds And They Are Getting Roasted

NASA recently confirmed that the number of confirmed exoplanets has crossed the 5,000 mark. Such a large collection includes alien worlds ranging from super-Earths to hot Jupiters which are weird in all sorts of ways. The Hubble telescope, which is conducting a study on ultra-hot exoplanets, has peered into similar exoplanets which are tightly wound around its star and are getting roasted as a result.

Exoplanet KELT-20b is getting roasted. 🔥



456 light-years away, this planet orbits so close to its parent star that its atmosphere is over 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit!



Learn more about Hubble’s studies of ultra-hot exoplanets: https://t.co/NFurQ4jXTT pic.twitter.com/w8rl2WVsQT — Hubble (@NASAHubble) April 6, 2022

Presenting KELT-20b

Named KELT-20b, this exoplanet is located about 456 light-years away from Earth and falls in a class of super-hot Jupiter. According to a research paper prepared using observations from Hubble and published in Astrophysical Journal Letters, KELT-20b has a thermal layer in its atmosphere owing to a blast of ultraviolet light from its parent star. While this layer of the exoplanet is the same as Earth's stratosphere, it causes the temperature to rise above 1,648 degrees Celsius which is enough to vaporize most metals.

Interestingly, the Hubble telescope even detected water in near-infrared observations as they radiate through the hot, transparent upper atmosphere of the seething planet. In addition to this, carbon monoxide was also traced in the planet's atmosphere thanks to NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope. NASA says that the discovery of these elements is unique from what astronomers see in the atmospheres of hot-Jupiters orbiting stars relatively cooler. Astronomer Guangwei Fu of the University of Maryland and study author said, "The emission spectrum for KELT-20b is quite different from other hot-Jupiters. This is compelling evidence that planets don't live in isolation but are affected by their host star".

Dive into planet WASP-178b

This exoplanet was another subject scientists observed using the Hubble telescope, as per a paper published in Nature. Located about 1,300 light-years away, planet WASP-178b is no less bizarre as its one side always faces its star, and as a result, the atmosphere on the daytime side is cloudless and rich in silicon monoxide gas. What's more, is that since the planet is tidally locked to its star, its super-hot atmosphere whips around to the nighttime side at super-hurricane speeds exceeding 3,218 kilometres per hour. Interestingly, the atmospheric silicon monoxide cools down which rains as rocks from the clouds after condensation, but even these rocks are vapourised due to the unforgiving temperatures.

Josh Lothringer of the Utah Valley University and the study author said, "If we can't figure out what's happening on super-hot Jupiters where we have reliable solid observational data, we're not going to have a chance to figure out what's happening in weaker spectra from observing terrestrial exoplanets".