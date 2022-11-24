Hungary Plans Launch Of Astronauts To Month-long ISS Mission With Axiom Space In 2024

Hungary has prepared a list of eight candidates who will be launched to the International Space Station (ISS) for a month-long mission. The announcement was made at the European Space Agency's (ESA) Council Meeting by Péter Szijjártó who said that the astronauts will be launched in late 2024, although this could also slip to early 2025. According to the country's Trade and Foreign Minister, this project will be carried out in collaboration with the US-baed commercial firm Axiom Space under an agreement between the two sides.

Hungary lays out biggest space program budget

During the council meeting which concluded on Wednesday, the Minister said that Hungary has prepared the biggest budget for its space program to date which is worth USD 100 million. This budget would fund the preparations of the eight candidates who have been selected out of 244 applicants for an ISS mission that would last 30 days. Notably, only four of the eight candidates will make the final cut and their names will be announced a few weeks before the launch.

According to Hungary's plan, these final members will test 12 Hungarian devices and conduct eight experiments for Hungarian research groups. Moreover, the foreign minister said that ESA has also promised to allocate four billion forints (USD 10 million) over the next five years to support Hungary's technological development in order to encourage its participation in European projects. He further highlighted the success of around 140 Hungarian-made devices that have been launched into space and stated that the forthcoming projects would be "an important step forward for the Hungarian industry".

Bertalan Farkas was Hungary's first astronaut who launched for a week-long mission to the Soviet Union’s Salyut-6 space station in 1980 making his country the seventh nation to reach space. He was accompanied by cosmonaut Valery Kubasov for the mission which was part of the Intercosmos project onboard Soviet-made Soyuz spaceships. According to TASS News, Hungary and Russia agreed to further missions through the latter's space agency Roscosmos, however, multiple factors including launch costs stalled the project.