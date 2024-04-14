×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Hunt for Extraterrestrial Life? NASA Unveils Its Latest Interplanetary Probe, Check Launch Date

The probe, developed at a cost of $5 billion, currently sits at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California,inside a "clean room."

Reported by: Digital Desk
NASA's Europa Clipper mission
Hunt for Extraterrestrial Life? NASA Unveils Its Latest Interplanetary Probe, Check Launch Date | Image:X/@NASAJPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In its continued efforts to search for extraterrestrial life, NASA has unveiled its interplanetary probe that it plans to send to icy moons of Jupiter, the Solar System's biggest planet. 

The Clipper spacecraft is due to take off in October bound for Europa, one of dozens of moons orbiting Jupiter and the nearest spot in our celestial neighborhood that could offer a perch for life.

Advertisement

The question that often intrigues NASA is whether we are alone in the cosmos.

A global news outlet quoted a NASA scientist as saying that if they find life in Europa then that would help them understand how common life might be throughout the universe.

Advertisement

 $5 Billion-Interplanetary Probe

The probe, developed at a cost of $5 billion, currently sits at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California,inside a "clean room." The sealed area is only accessible to people wearing head-to-toe covering. 

Advertisement

The spacecraft has been placed in the sealed area as a precautionary measure to ensure it remains free of contaminants to avoid transporting earthly microbes to Europa.

Clipper to Take Off on Space X Falcon Heavy Rocket

The Clipper will be transported to Kennedy Space Center in Florida from where it will blast off aboard a Space X Falcon Heavy rocket to embark on a over-five-year journey that involves a pass by Mars to pick up speed.

The spacecraft is expected to be in orbit around Jupiter and Europa in 2031, where it will start a detailed study of the moon that scientists believe is covered in frozen water.

Advertisement

Scientists believe that the tiny beings – like light-starved geothermal vents located deep under the polar ice cap- can find purchase almost anywhere, therefore the conditions on Europa, which is almost the size of Earth's moon, could provide a similar living conditions, offering the tantalizing prospect that we are not alone -- not even in our own Solar System.
 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Credit Card

Credit card rules

5 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

11 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

16 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

16 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

17 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

18 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

19 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

19 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

20 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

20 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

20 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

20 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

27 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

29 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

32 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

32 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

35 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo