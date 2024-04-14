Advertisement

New Delhi: In its continued efforts to search for extraterrestrial life, NASA has unveiled its interplanetary probe that it plans to send to icy moons of Jupiter, the Solar System's biggest planet.

The Clipper spacecraft is due to take off in October bound for Europa, one of dozens of moons orbiting Jupiter and the nearest spot in our celestial neighborhood that could offer a perch for life.

Advertisement

The question that often intrigues NASA is whether we are alone in the cosmos.

A global news outlet quoted a NASA scientist as saying that if they find life in Europa then that would help them understand how common life might be throughout the universe.

Advertisement

$5 Billion-Interplanetary Probe

The probe, developed at a cost of $5 billion, currently sits at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California,inside a "clean room." The sealed area is only accessible to people wearing head-to-toe covering.

Advertisement

The spacecraft has been placed in the sealed area as a precautionary measure to ensure it remains free of contaminants to avoid transporting earthly microbes to Europa.

Clipper to Take Off on Space X Falcon Heavy Rocket

The Clipper will be transported to Kennedy Space Center in Florida from where it will blast off aboard a Space X Falcon Heavy rocket to embark on a over-five-year journey that involves a pass by Mars to pick up speed.

The spacecraft is expected to be in orbit around Jupiter and Europa in 2031, where it will start a detailed study of the moon that scientists believe is covered in frozen water.

Advertisement

Scientists believe that the tiny beings – like light-starved geothermal vents located deep under the polar ice cap- can find purchase almost anywhere, therefore the conditions on Europa, which is almost the size of Earth's moon, could provide a similar living conditions, offering the tantalizing prospect that we are not alone -- not even in our own Solar System.

