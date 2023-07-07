IISc Scientists Uncover Secret Of Giant 'Gravity Hole' Lurking Beneath Indian Ocean

A team of Indian scientists might have successfully identified the reason behind the massive "gravity hole" that allegedly spans over three million square kilometers in the Indian Ocean. This gravitational anomaly, known as the Indian Ocean Geoid Low (IOGL), has puzzled researchers for decades, but a recent study published in Geophysical Research Letters sheds light on its origin.

Discovered in 1948 by Dutch geophysicist Felix Andries Vening Meinesz during a ship-based gravity survey, the IOGL has intrigued scientists due to its lower gravitational force, resulting in a sea level approximately 106 meters lower than the global average in that region. However, the underlying cause remained unknown until now.

Here is what you need to know

A gravity hole, also known as a gravitational anomaly, refers to a specific area where the force of gravity is lower than the average on Earth. It is like a "hole" in the gravitational field, which affects the sea level in that region. In simpler terms, it means that the water level in the ocean is lower than usual in that particular area. The Indian Ocean Geoid Low (IOGL) is one such gravity hole, covering a vast area in the Indian Ocean.

Scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore have reconstructed the plate tectonic movements spanning the past 140 million years and conducted computer simulations to trace the source of the gravity hole. Through their research, they found that a mass deficit within the Earth's mantle beneath the Indian Ocean is responsible for the IOGL.

The study reveals that certain sections of tectonic plates have submerged through the mantle beneath Africa, generating plumes that rise from under the Indian Ocean. By assimilating plate reconstructions in global mantle convection models, the scientists established a link between sinking Tethyan slabs and the disturbance of the African Large Low Shear Velocity province. These disturbances, in turn, generated plumes beneath the Indian Ocean, leading to the formation of the negative geoid anomaly observed as the IOGL.

Lead author Debanjan Pal and senior author Attreyee Ghosh, in the study, explained that the interplay of these geological processes beneath the Indian Ocean played a crucial role in determining the position and shape of the IOGL. They further highlighted that these plumes, combined with the mantle structure in the vicinity of the geoid low, contribute to the formation of the negative geoid anomaly.

According to the scientists, the IOGL likely assumed its present shape around 20 million years ago, coinciding with the initiation of plume spreading within the upper mantle. As long as the flow of mantle material persists, the IOGL is expected to endure. However, the researchers predict that the geoid low will eventually dissipate when temperature anomalies cause it to shift away from its current location.

The findings from this study not only provide a comprehensive understanding of the IOGL but also contribute to our knowledge of the complex dynamics occurring beneath the Earth's surface. By unraveling the mysteries of this prominent gravitational anomaly, scientists have taken a significant step forward in expanding our understanding of the geological forces shaping our planet. Further research and investigations into the IOGL will undoubtedly deepen our knowledge of the Earth's structure and its impact on various geophysical phenomena, paving the way for future scientific breakthroughs and discoveries.