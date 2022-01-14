Image Showing Astronaut Floating Untethered In Space Stirs Speculation; Here's The Truth

An outstanding image showing an untethered astronaut floating freely above Earth has started making rounds across social media with several netizens being sceptical about the credibility of the image. A Twitter user, who brought attention to the image wrote, “Insane picture of astronaut Bruce McCandless II, the first person to conduct an untethered free flight in space”. However, some of the internet users were quick to label the image as “nonsense” and stated that it was unreal. But, it is to note that the image stirring speculations of being falsely created, is a real image.

The image, which has also been shared on Facebook in November 2021, shows the real image of an astronaut who ventured at least 320 feet from the orbiter and was at least 170 miles above Earth. The Facebook post shared on 4 November 2021, stated that the image is “arguably one of the best astronaut related photos ever taken!” Even though internet users labelled it unbelievable or said that it was photoshop, the untethered space fact is a fact and it took place for the first time in 1984.

What has NASA said about untethered astronaut spacewalking?

The image shared on social media recently shows astronaut Bruce McCandless II when he took part in the first-ever untethered spacewalk. NASA has said in a statement that McCandless used the manned manoeuvring unit (MMU) on STB-41B in February of 1984. Both NASA and the Martin Marietta Corporation were awarded the Collier Trophy in 1984 for the development of the MMU, and for rescuing three disabled satellites, with special recognition to McCandless and NASA’s Charles E Whitsett Jr and Martin Marietta's Walter W Bollendonk.

The award-winning manned manoeuvring unit used in 1984 was designed for specifically rescuing satellites as opposed to previous such missions that were designed for experimental missions. In the said year, MMU enabled a few astronauts to manoeuvre in outer space, outside of spacecraft and free of tether lines. NASA has elaborated that while flight is the function of the spacecraft, life support is the function of the space unit.

But, the manoeuvring unit is an optional aid. The United States space agency said, “The manoeuvring unit, spacecraft, and spacesuit are complementary components of the human space flight program. Whereas all such space flights have involved spacecraft and space suits, only a few have utilized manned manoeuvring units.”

