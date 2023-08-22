Improvements In Chandrayaan-3 Over Previous Mission For Successful Soft Landing

The highly anticipated Chandrayaan-3 Lander is just days away from making a soft landing on the South Pole of the lunar surface on August 23. The excitement has increased further after Russia’s space agency Roscosmos launched its Luna-25 mission to the Moon, which was scheduled to land two days ahead of Chandrayaan-3 on August 21 however, Luna-25 experienced an "abnormal situation" while attempting to enter a pre-landing orbit on the intervening night of August 19 and 20, causing uncertainty about its moon landing.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is a follow-up to the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which was intended to expand the lunar scientific knowledge through a detailed study of topography, mineral identification, and distribution, surface chemical composition, characteristics of topsoil, leading to a new understanding of the origin and evolution of the Moon. However, after completing all the manoeuvres, the mission faltered in the last leg making a hard landing on the moon on September 7 as the lander Vikram and Rover Pragyaan crash-landed on the lunar surface before losing all contact with ISRO. These modules were just 335 metres away from the lunar surface.

Learnings from the mistakes of Chandrayaan-2

The partial failure of the Chandrayaan-2 mission led to a heightened debate on the reason for the failure, and thus the learnings from the mission to be applied to the Chandrayaan-3 mission emerged as the core part of the national discourse ahead of the mega launch and also through the journey of the Chandrayaan-3.

The ISRO has implemented several visible improvements in Chandrayaan-3, after taking learnings from the elements responsible for the failure of the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Improvements in the lander of Chandrayaan-3 over Chandrayaan-2:

Lander’s legs and other features strengthened

The soft landing of Chandrayaan-2 was planned to be carried out in multiple phases. Certain unexpected variations in the performances of the Lander Module eventually resulted in higher velocities at touchdown, which was beyond the designed capability of the Lander’s legs, resulting in a hard landing thus Chandrayaan-3 has been made more robust by improvements in Lander to handle more dispersion, improvements in sensors, software and propulsion systems, full level redundancies in addition to exhaustive simulations. Additional tests were conducted towards ensuring a higher degree of ruggedness in the lander.

More fuel

The Vikram lander has been equipped to carry more fuel, which makes it more capable to travel longer distances and handle dispersion.

Better sensors and power source

Moreover, a new sensor has been added to look at the lunar terrain. Furthermore, to ensure that the Vikram lander generates power in whatever circumstances it lands, it has been equipped with additional solar panels.

Chandrayaan-3 in comparison to Chandrayaan-2 has been designed with the capabilities to autonomously handle a wide range of dispersion to achieve soft and safe landing.

Coordination with Orbiter

Further, the third lander mission is equipped with lander hazard detection and avoidance cameras for coordination with the orbiter. This will help in controlling the mission during the landing process.

The propulsion module takes the place of the orbiter

Instead of 9 in-situ instruments that were used in the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, the propulsion module of the Chandrayaan-3 mission has a single instrument to analyse the spectral and polarimetric measurements of earth from the lunar orbit. The instrument is known as SHAPE (Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planetary Earth).

The prospective area of landing expanded

A Laser RetroReflector Array has been sent with the Chandrayaan-3 lander. This is said to be a passive experiment to understand the dynamics of the moon. As per reports, this time area of landing has been expanded from the previous 500m X 500m to 4km, which is 2.5km more than the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-2.

What went wrong with Chandrayaan 1?

Chandrayaan-1 was able to achieve 95 percent of its objectives and finding the traces of water on the lunar surface was one of its most significant discoveries in international space science. Moreover, the mission also found water ice in the North polar region of the Moon as well as discovered Magnesium, Aluminium, and Silicon on its surface.

The spacecraft couldn't operate for the targeted two years and the mission was declared over 312 days after the launch. The Chandrayaan-1 struggled for almost a year with technical issues losing contact with ISRO's mission control centre on August 29, 2009. However not before generating a renewed interest for ISRO to plan for the subsequent launch of Chandrayaan 2.

An ISRO press release said the mission failed because the highly sensitive electronic items on Chandrayaan-1 were baked by solar radiation and lost radio contact with Chandrayaan-1. The high solar radiation affected the units supplying power to the two computers aboard the Chandrayaan-1 thus snapping contact with the spacecraft. The two star-sensors primary and redundant on board Chandrayaan-1 also failed because of excessive radiation from the sun, said Madhavan Nair, the then ISRO chairman during a press conference.

A disconnect with the radio meant an exchange of commands from and to Chandrayaan-1 was no longer possible. Thus, planned manoeuvres couldn't be performed and no data about the health of its cameras and payloads, including images of the moon's surface, could be received from Chandrayaan-1. In effect, the mission was no more. It was lost. Although it was in orbit, ISRO was unable to locate it.