India-based Telescope Detects 8.8 Billion-year-old Radio Signal From Faraway Galaxy

Astronomers came upon a shocking discovery on Friday when they detected a radio signal that was about 9 billion light-years away from their home planet, Earth. According to Space.com, the signal was emitted from what scientists have called the most distant galaxy known to mankind yet.

It was discovered by India’s Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope at a wavelength known as the “hydrogen line” or the "21-centimeter line,” opening doors for astronomers to delve deeper into researching the earliest galaxies and stars. The signal was emitted from a “star-forming galaxy” titled SDSSJ0826+5630, when the now-13.8 billion-year-old Milky Way galaxy was only 4.9 billion years old.

“It’s the equivalent to a look-back in time of 8.8 billion years,” said Arnab Chakraborty, the study’s author and a post-doctoral cosmologist at McGill University Department of Physics. Until now, only galaxies located nearby had emitted light across radio wavelengths. “A galaxy emits different kinds of radio signals. Until now, it’s only been possible to capture this particular signal from a galaxy nearby, limiting our knowledge to those galaxies closer to Earth,” Chakraborty said in a statement.

Breakthrough opens opportunity to research distant galaxies

“But thanks to the help of a naturally occurring phenomenon called gravitational lensing, we can capture a faint signal from a record-breaking distance. This will help us understand the composition of galaxies at much greater distances from Earth,” he added. The signal helped astronomers evaluate the gas content and ultimately, the mass of the distant galaxy which is now believed to be double the mass of the stars visible from Earth.

“Gravitational lensing magnifies the signal coming from a distant object to help us peer into the early universe. In this specific case, the signal is bent by the presence of another massive body, another galaxy, between the target and the observer. This effectively results in the magnification of the signal by a factor of 30, allowing the telescope to pick it up,” said co-author Nirupam Roy. The breakthrough shows the feasibility for researchers to study galaxies far away via gravitational lensing. Furthermore, it could help scientists explore the evolution of the cosmos via low-frequency radio telescopes.