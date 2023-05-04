In A First, Astronomers Spot Star Devouring Planet; Here's What It Means For Earth

Astronomers using the Chile-based Gemini South Telescope, operated by National Science Foundation's NOIRLab, have gathered evidence of a sun-like star engulfing an exoplanet for the first time ever. The evidence was presented in a study published in the journal Nature and it proves that a sun-like star expands about 100 to 1,000 times its original size by the end of its life.

"These observations provide a new perspective on finding and studying the billions of stars in our Milky Way that have already consumed their planets," says Ryan Lau, NOIRLab astronomer and co-author on the study. The team of experts from different institutions including MIT, Harvard University and Caltech revealed that this event took place some 12,000 light-years away near the Constellation Aquila.

#AstroNews: Astronomers using the @GeminiObs South telescope in Chile, operated by @NOIRLabastro, have observed the first evidence of a dying Sun-like star engulfing an exoplanet. 🧵⬇️https://t.co/tR3cTnCrXl pic.twitter.com/38SZob6Ezv — NOIRLab (@NOIRLabAstro) May 3, 2023

There isn't actually a picture of the event as it was unfolding but the "smoking gun" evidence, as the scientists call it, was a long and low-energy outburst from the star. This outburst is the telltale signature of a planet skimming along the surface of its parent star.

In the study, the experts revealed that the engulfment of the planet lasted approximately 100 days and the material ejected consisted of about 33 Earth masses of hydrogen and about 0.33 Earth masses of dust. This helped them deduce that the star is about 0.8−1.5 times the mass of our Sun and the planet was 1−10 times the mass of Jupiter.

Bad news for inner system planets, including Earth

The first conclusion astronomers drew from this finding is that the star, as it expands before its 'death', devours the inner planets of a solar system. Earth, as we know it, is also an inner solar system planet and scientists believe that our planet will also meet a similar fate when the sun turns into a giant red, inflated ball of fire five billion years from now.

It will happen when the Sun-Earth interaction will trigger a spectacular outburst of energy and material, putting the brakes on the planet's orbital velocity, and causing it to plunge into the Sun.

"We are seeing the future of the Earth,” lead author Kishalay De, a postdoc at MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research said in an official statement. “If some other civilization was observing us from 10,000 light-years away while the sun was engulfing the Earth, they would see the sun suddenly brighten as it ejects some material, then form dust around it, before settling back to what it was."