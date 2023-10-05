In A First, US FCC Issues 150k Fine To Company For 'failing To Properly Deorbit' Satellite

In a first, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has issued a fine to a TV company for violating its anti-space debris rule. According to the commission, Dish Network would have to pay $150,000 for its failure to deorbit its EchoStar-7 satellite, which has been in space for more than two decades.

The commission has explained that the firm was supposed to properly deorbit the satellite, but Dish sent it into a “disposal orbit” at an altitude low enough to pose an orbital debris risk. Space junk or space debris are left by humans in space.They are like dead satellites that have failed or been left in orbit at the end of mission, reported Sky News.

Space Debris: A major concern

Amid the growing concern about Space debris, the FCC has shared that the more old material that stays in orbit, the harder it is for incoming satellites to start and complete new missions. Last year, the FCC accepted a rule that requires satellite operators to dispose off their satellites within five years of mission completion. According to the FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel, “Right now there are thousands of metric tons of orbital debris in the air above – and it is going to grow." She stressed the need to address it as if it had not been managed properly and then this space junk could constrain new opportunities.

So far, Dish Network is the first one to be fined in the new rule. While announcing the Dish settlement, the FCC’s enforcement bureau chief, Loyaan A. Egal said, “As satellite operations become more prevalent and the space economy accelerates, we must be certain that operators comply with their commitments. " Further, calling this decision a "breakthrough", he asserted, "the FCC has strong enforcement authority and capability to enforce its vitally important space debris rules."

Dish Network Satellite 2002

Dish launched the satellite into geostationary orbit, a field of space that begins 22,000 miles (36,000km) above Earth, in 2002. They agreed in 2012 to an orbital debris mitigation plan that, upon completion of EchoStar-7’s mission, would send the satellite 186 miles (300km) above where it was stationed, into a “graveyard orbit” where it would not be a risk to others active satellites, reported The Guardian. However, in 2022, Dish found that the satellite was low on propellant, and would not have enough to move to its intended destination. Instead, the satellite ended up only 76 miles (122 km) above the active geostationary orbit areas – 178 km off its mark.