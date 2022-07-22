In Pics: Aurora Puts On Scintillating Show Hours After Solar Storm Hits Earth

Quick links:
A solar storm sparked a scintillating display of the aurora in certain parts of the world. Aurora is a natural light display in Earth's sky, predominantly observed in high-latitude regions.
Here, the phenomenon is seen in Seattle, US. Sharing the picture on Twitter, the user wrote that the lights were visible despite pollution levels across the city.
Scientifically, charged particles from the sun interact with atoms in the high atmosphere to produce the effect. During the storm, solar winds affect the magnetosphere, leading to aurora.
This time-lapse picture, clicked by a photographer, features a speeding train as aurora lights up the sky.