In Pics: Aurora Puts On Scintillating Show Hours After Solar Storm Hits Earth

A solar storm sparked a scintillating display of the aurora in certain parts of the world. Aurora is a natural light display in Earth's sky.

DeerWhispers/Twitter

A solar storm sparked a scintillating display of the aurora in certain parts of the world. Aurora is a natural light display in Earth's sky, predominantly observed in high-latitude regions. 

 

sigmas/Twitter

Here, the phenomenon is seen in Seattle, US. Sharing the picture on Twitter, the user wrote that the lights were visible despite pollution levels across the city.

dartanner/Twitter

Scientifically, charged particles from the sun interact with atoms in the high atmosphere to produce the effect. During the storm, solar winds affect the magnetosphere, leading to aurora. 

theauroraguy/Twitter

Two people are captured while enjoying the aurora as they camp on the seaside. 

theauroraguy/Twitter

Here, the bright lights of Aurora Borealis are seen from west to east to the horizon. 

gauthie74757302/Twitter

The city of Tromso, Norway seen at night under the Aurora Borealis. 

affected/Twitter

This time-lapse picture, clicked by a photographer, features a speeding train as aurora lights up the sky. 

DowntownBrown82/Twitter

Here, the Northern lights are seen high over Naramata, British Columbia. The green, purple lights are elicited high above the ground. 

