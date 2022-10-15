IN PICS | ISRO To Launch Satellites Of OneWeb Onboard LVM3; To Mark 1st Commercial Entry

Quick links:
It will be launched from the spaceport in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on October 23. The vehicle was moved to the launch pad in the early hours today.
The launch of 'LVM3 - M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission' is scheduled at 0007 hours IST on October 23 (midnight of October 22).
The newest rocket is capable of launching a four-tonne class of satellites into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).
LVM3 is a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons, a liquid propellant core stage and a cryogenic stage.
Earlier this month, ISRO said that NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) had signed two launch service contracts with the UK-based Network Access Associates Limited (OneWeb) for launching OneWeb LEO.