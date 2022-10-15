Last Updated:

IN PICS | ISRO To Launch Satellites Of OneWeb Onboard LVM3; To Mark 1st Commercial Entry

ISRO's heaviest rocket LVM3 will launch British start-up OneWeb's 36 broadband satellites from the spaceport in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on October 23.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
LVM-3 M2/OneWeb
ISRO's heaviest rocket LVM3 will launch British start-up OneWeb's 36 broadband satellites. 

LVM-3 M2/OneWeb
It will be launched from the spaceport in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on October 23. The vehicle was moved to the launch pad in the early hours today. 

LVM-3 M2/OneWeb
This will mark the launcher's entry into the global commercial launch service market. 

LVM-3 M2/OneWeb
The launch of 'LVM3 - M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission' is scheduled at 0007 hours IST on October 23 (midnight of October 22). 

LVM-3 M2/OneWeb
The newest rocket is capable of launching a four-tonne class of satellites into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

LVM-3 M2/OneWeb
LVM3 is a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons, a liquid propellant core stage and a cryogenic stage.

LVM-3 M2/OneWeb
Earlier this month, ISRO said that NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) had signed two launch service contracts with the UK-based Network Access Associates Limited (OneWeb) for launching OneWeb LEO. 

LVM-3 M2/OneWeb
Satellites are encapsulated and assembled in the vehicle. Final vehicle checks are in progress.

