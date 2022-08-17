IN PICS | NASA's Artemis I Moon Rocket Arrives At Launch Pad After 6 Km-long Journey

Quick links:
NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket rolling out of the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) on August 17.
The SLS rocket arrived at the launch pad of the Kennedy Space Center (KSC) after a six-kilometre-long journey from the VAB.
The rocket emerged out of the VAB at 6:30 am IST today (August 17) and it took roughly ten hours for it to make it to the Launch Complex 39b at KSC.
Standing 322 feet tall, the rocket will be the most powerful launch vehicle to ever lift off from Earth, says NASA.
According to NASA, the SLS rocket will produce 8.8 million pounds of maximum thrust during its launch.
The rocket has been designed by NASA in six different configurations based on cargo and crew missions and their thrust capacity ranges from 8.8 million to 9.5 million pounds.
During Artemis I, SLS will be mounted with the Orion spacecraft and both the components and their readiness will be tested for manned missions.