IN PICS | NASA's Artemis I Moon Rocket Arrives At Launch Pad After 6 Km-long Journey

NASA's SLS Moon rocket arrived at the launch pad of the Kennedy Space Center (KSC) after a six-kilometre-long journey from the VAB.

Image: NASA

NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket rolling out of the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) on August 17. 

Image: NASA

The SLS rocket arrived at the launch pad of the Kennedy Space Center (KSC) after a six-kilometre-long journey from the VAB. 

Image: NASA

The rocket emerged out of the VAB at 6:30 am IST today (August 17) and it took roughly ten hours for it to make it to the Launch Complex 39b at KSC.

Image: NASA

Standing 322 feet tall, the rocket will be the most powerful launch vehicle to ever lift off from Earth, says NASA. 

Image: NASA

According to NASA, the SLS rocket will produce 8.8 million pounds of maximum thrust during its launch.

Image: NASA

The rocket has been designed by NASA in six different configurations based on cargo and crew missions and their thrust capacity ranges from 8.8 million to 9.5 million pounds. 

Image: NASA

During Artemis I, SLS will be mounted with the Orion spacecraft and both the components and their readiness will be tested for manned missions. 

Image: NASA

If SLS is launched successfully on August 29, it would mark the beginning of NASA's Artemis Program to send astronauts back to the Moon. 

