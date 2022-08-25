IN PICS: NASA's Favourite Images Of SLS Mega Moon Rocket From Production To Assembly

Quick links:
The liquid oxygen tank structural test article of the Space Launch System (SLS) being moved at NASA's Marshall Space Center.
The four RS-25 engines of the SLS rocket getting aligned and integrated into the core stage at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans.
The SLS core stage being lifted into the B-2 Test Stand for the SLS Green Run test series at the Stennis Space Center.
The SLS rocket integrated with the Orion spacecraft photographed after its rollout to the launch pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.
The core stage of the rocket, which measures 212 feet, is equipped with four RS-25 engines which would generate two million pounds of thrust during launch.
These four engines will burn 7,35,000 gallons of liquid propellant stored in the core stage's tanks within the first few minutes of the launch.