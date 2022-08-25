Last Updated:

IN PICS: NASA's Favourite Images Of SLS Mega Moon Rocket From Production To Assembly

NASA's SLS rocket will lift off in its inaugural launch from the Kennedy Space Center under the Artemis I mission at 6;03 am IST on August 29.

SLS rocket
1/8
Image: NASA

The liquid oxygen tank structural test article of the Space Launch System (SLS) being moved at NASA's Marshall Space Center. 

SLS rocket
2/8
Image: NASA

The four RS-25 engines of the SLS rocket getting aligned and integrated into the core stage at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans.

SLS rocket
3/8
Image: NASA

The SLS core stage being lifted into the B-2 Test Stand for the SLS Green Run test series at the Stennis Space Center.

SLS rocket
4/8
Image: NASA

The SLS rocket integrated with the Orion spacecraft photographed after its rollout to the launch pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. 

SLS rocket
5/8
Image: NASA

The unfinished SLS core stage suspended over the B2 Test Stand for the Green Run test series.

SLS rocket
6/8
Image: NASA

The core stage of the rocket, which measures 212 feet, is equipped with four RS-25 engines which would generate two million pounds of thrust during launch. 

SLS rocket
7/8
Image: NASA

These four engines will burn 7,35,000 gallons of liquid propellant stored in the core stage's tanks within the first few minutes of the launch.

SLS rocket
8/8
Image: NASA

According to NASA, this new launch system has been developed using upgraded hardware from the space shuttle and Apollo programs. 

